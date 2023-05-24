Best Cooling Ingredients You Should Look For In Your Facials

Natural cooling ingredients for skin: What truly makes a facial superior? Besides following the proper steps, using the right ingredients can do wonders for the skin. Dr Batul Patel, Leading Celebrity Dermatologist, Founder & Medical Director of The Bombay Skin Clinic, shares two of the best cooling elements you should look for in your facials, including the following-
Aloe Vera
Peppermint
Let's have a look at these individual ingredients
Aloe vera contains numerous advantages for the skin:
Manages acne - Aloe vera has naturally occurring cinnamic acid, salicylic acid, sulphur and phenols, all of which hinder the development of the bacteria PROPIONIBACTERIUM ACNES, liable for inducing acne.
Lightens dark spots - two compounds, aloesin and aloin, help fade dark spots. Aloin also blocks the activity of tyrosinase, an enzyme responsible for melanin production.
Helps soothe sunburns and skin injuries - Aloe Vera contains aloin and anthraquinones with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits that promote healing.
Slows down signs of ageing- It contains vitamins C and E, which prevent the formation of free radicals, thus preventing oxidative damage.
Soothes skin conditions - Aloe Vera has antiseptic, antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that may soothe eczema.
Moisturises the skin - Aloe Vera contains humectants, which are beneficial for dry skin types.
Peppermint extract essential for skincare benefits