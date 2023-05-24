Best Cooling Ingredients You Should Look For In Your Facials

Aloe Vera and Peppermint: Dr Batul Patel shares two of the best cooling elements you must look for in your facials.

Natural cooling ingredients for skin: What truly makes a facial superior? Besides following the proper steps, using the right ingredients can do wonders for the skin. Dr Batul Patel, Leading Celebrity Dermatologist, Founder & Medical Director of The Bombay Skin Clinic, shares two of the best cooling elements you should look for in your facials, including the following-

Aloe Vera Peppermint

Let's have a look at these individual ingredients

Aloe vera contains numerous advantages for the skin:

Manages acne - Aloe vera has naturally occurring cinnamic acid, salicylic acid, sulphur and phenols, all of which hinder the development of the bacteria PROPIONIBACTERIUM ACNES, liable for inducing acne. Lightens dark spots - two compounds, aloesin and aloin, help fade dark spots. Aloin also blocks the activity of tyrosinase, an enzyme responsible for melanin production. Helps soothe sunburns and skin injuries - Aloe Vera contains aloin and anthraquinones with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits that promote healing. Slows down signs of ageing- It contains vitamins C and E, which prevent the formation of free radicals, thus preventing oxidative damage. Soothes skin conditions - Aloe Vera has antiseptic, antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that may soothe eczema. Moisturises the skin - Aloe Vera contains humectants, which are beneficial for dry skin types.

Peppermint extract essential for skincare benefits

Helps fight breakouts and blemishes - It does so by balancing the natural oils striking the right balance in addition to its antimicrobial activity and antiseptic property. Controls excess oil - Peppermint is known to control excess oil secretion, creating it the finest selection for combination and oily skin, preventing clogged pores. Reduces hair fall - Peppermint oil can stimulate the hair follicles and facilitate blood circulation to promote the growth of more potent and healthier hair. Chills the scalp and skin - Formulations including peppermint oil delivers a cooling feeling to lessen the results of long sunlight exposure or sunburn. Reduces dandruff - Its antifungal compounds help to fight dandruff, and its anti-inflammatory properties reduce itchiness and irritation. Impacts lip pigmentation - Peppermint moistens the lips and improves their naturalistic tone by stimulating blood circulation. Brightens dull skin - Because of its cooling effect, using products containing peppermint oil can help you achieve glowing skin. Revives your youthful glow - It promotes better circulation and stimulates the skin giving it a youthful glow. Controls odour - It eliminates bacteria and odour, thus making the skin and scalp smell fresh. Astringent effects - It contracts skin cells and improves the appearance of pores.

