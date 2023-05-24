Sign In
  • ENG

Select Language

Best Cooling Ingredients You Should Look For In Your Facials

Best Cooling Ingredients You Should Look For In Your Facials

Aloe Vera and Peppermint: Dr Batul Patel shares two of the best cooling elements you must look for in your facials.

Written by Tavishi Dogra |Updated : May 24, 2023 1:54 PM IST

Natural cooling ingredients for skin: What truly makes a facial superior? Besides following the proper steps, using the right ingredients can do wonders for the skin. Dr Batul Patel, Leading Celebrity Dermatologist, Founder & Medical Director of The Bombay Skin Clinic, shares two of the best cooling elements you should look for in your facials, including the following-

  1. Aloe Vera
  2. Peppermint

Let's have a look at these individual ingredients

Aloe vera contains numerous advantages for the skin:

  1. Manages acne - Aloe vera has naturally occurring cinnamic acid, salicylic acid, sulphur and phenols, all of which hinder the development of the bacteria PROPIONIBACTERIUM ACNES, liable for inducing acne.
  2. Lightens dark spots - two compounds, aloesin and aloin, help fade dark spots. Aloin also blocks the activity of tyrosinase, an enzyme responsible for melanin production.
  3. Helps soothe sunburns and skin injuries - Aloe Vera contains aloin and anthraquinones with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits that promote healing.
  4. Slows down signs of ageing- It contains vitamins C and E, which prevent the formation of free radicals, thus preventing oxidative damage.
  5. Soothes skin conditions - Aloe Vera has antiseptic, antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that may soothe eczema.
  6. Moisturises the skin - Aloe Vera contains humectants, which are beneficial for dry skin types.

Peppermint extract essential for skincare benefits

Also Read

More News

  1. Helps fight breakouts and blemishes - It does so by balancing the natural oils striking the right balance in addition to its antimicrobial activity and antiseptic property.
  2. Controls excess oil - Peppermint is known to control excess oil secretion, creating it the finest selection for combination and oily skin, preventing clogged pores.
  3. Reduces hair fall - Peppermint oil can stimulate the hair follicles and facilitate blood circulation to promote the growth of more potent and healthier hair.
  4. Chills the scalp and skin - Formulations including peppermint oil delivers a cooling feeling to lessen the results of long sunlight exposure or sunburn.
  5. Reduces dandruff - Its antifungal compounds help to fight dandruff, and its anti-inflammatory properties reduce itchiness and irritation.
  6. Impacts lip pigmentation - Peppermint moistens the lips and improves their naturalistic tone by stimulating blood circulation.
  7. Brightens dull skin - Because of its cooling effect, using products containing peppermint oil can help you achieve glowing skin.
  8. Revives your youthful glow - It promotes better circulation and stimulates the skin giving it a youthful glow.
  9. Controls odour - It eliminates bacteria and odour, thus making the skin and scalp smell fresh.
  10. Astringent effects - It contracts skin cells and improves the appearance of pores.

Total Wellness is now just a click away.

Follow us on