The gradual changes which occur in the structure and function of our body and skin are known as ageing. It is one of the most natural processes. The chemical reactions that take place within collagen levels deplete with time, radicals take their toll on the skin and cells cause ageing. However, you can keep yourself looking youthful for longer with the right kind of skincare ingredients.

Jojoba oil

It is a miracle ingredient for skin care. This oil gets extracted from an American nut. The oil can be used for cleansing, moisturising and even removing bacteria. It creates a natural barrier that prevents environmental damage when applied topically. Jojoba oil helps control oily skin and acne. It is also great for chapped lips and dry cuticles.

Pomegranates

Pomegranates neutralise the effect of free radicals in our body as they are rich in antioxidants. This fruit helps to stimulate skin cells and help in cellular regeneration thereby keeping sagging skin and wrinkles at bay, due to anti-ageing compounds in the fruit. Try to include pomegranate in your diet or use it in face packs for getting a younger looking skin. Pomegranate is known for its anti-inflammatory properties thus it helps to cure inflammation. This fruit helps to protect skin cells from oxidative damage because the polyphenols content in pomegranate is powerful antioxidants. Even the peels of the fruit prevent the breakdown of collagen, and can promote cell growth when applied topically. They are also helpful in fighting scars. They make an excellent facial scrub and exfoliant when coarsely ground. They also contain sun-blocking agents that offer protection from the harmful UV rays of the sun. You need to powder them to use the peel topically. For this, they need to be properly sun-dried and then grind for two minutes to get a fine powder. Up to two weeks, this can be stored.

Green tea

It is one of those miracle ingredients for skin care. Drinking 2-3 cups of green tea every day cleanses the skin of toxins from inside out, promotes cell regeneration and boosts the antioxidant levels in your body. It helps to slow down ageing because it contains high levels of polyphenols and catechins. For this reason, green tea has become a key ingredient in products worldwide. You can also apply it topically for skincare.