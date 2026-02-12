Besan Face Pack Benefits: 7 Easy Homemade Masks For Clear, Glowing Skin

Know how besan face packs cleanse, brighten and nourish skin with 7 simple homemade masks for clear, glowing and healthy-looking complexion.

Besan Face Pack Benefits: Besan, also known as gram flour, is a traditional skincare ingredient used in many Indian homes. It is natural, soft and suitable almost with all skin types. Besan is used to help clean the skin, tan removal, oil control, and glow but without a harsh chemical. When it comes to having healthy and clear skin, besan face packs are easy solutions to try at home since they are cheap and easy to make. Here are the main benefits of besan for skin and 7 easy homemade besan face packs you can use regularly.

Why Besan Is Good for Your Skin?

Besan acts as a natural cleanser. It removes dirt, dead skin cells and excess oil on the skin. It is also useful in the reduction of pimple, lightening dark spots and evenness of skin tone. Besan also enhances blood circulation making the skin renewed and healthy. It is non-toxic and is applicable over delicate skin as well.

7 Easy Homemade Besan Face Packs

Here are 7 easy besan face packs to have glowing skin:

1. Besan and Turmeric Pack

Blend besan (2 tb) with a pinch of turmeric, and a pinch of rose water or milk. Rub on your face and wait 15 minutes. Wash off with normal water. This pack decreases the acne, smearsiness and gives a glow to the skin as well.

2. Besan and Curd Pack

Take 2 tablespoons of besan and add 1 tablespoon of fresh curd. Apply evenly and let it dry. Wash gently. This mask hydrates the dry skin and softens and smooths it.

3. Besan and Lemon Pack

Combine besan with lemon juice, water and few drops of lemon juice. Apply for 10-15 minutes. Rinse well. It aids in the suppression of oil, tan elimination, and dark spots lightening. Lemon should be avoided by people with sensitive skin.

4. Besan and Honey Pack

Blend 2 tablespoons besan, 1 tablespoon honey and some water. Apply and wash after 15 minutes. This pack makes the skin hydrated and provides the skin with a natural glow.

5. Besan and Tomato Pack

Mix besan with tomato pulp. Put on face and leave to 15 minutes. Wash off. It assists in lessening the pigmentation, sun tan, and gives fresh skin appearance.

6. Besan and Milk Cream Pack

Combine besan and malai (milk cream). Apply for 15 minutes and rinse. It works well on dry skin and increases the softness and brightness of the skin.

7. Besan and Aloe Vera Pack

Combine besan and aloe vera gel and some rosewater. Apply for 15 minutes. Wash gently. This is pack is calming to inflamed skin, and aids in the fight against pimples.

How Often Should You Use Besan Packs?

Apply besan face packs 3-2 times per week. It should be put on clean skin and moisturised following washing of your face.

Besan is an ingredient which is natural and effective as it gives the skin a clear and glowing skin. They are simple DIY masks that will cleanse the skin, feed and illuminate your skin without breaking the Bank. Besan will enhance the texture of the skin and provide you with a healthy and natural shine with repeated application. Take a test on these easy packs and get beautiful skin in no time.

