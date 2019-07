Bergamot essential oil is extracted from the peel of the bergamot fruit. It has a refreshing aroma. Scientifically known as Citrus aurantium var. or Citrus bergamia, bergamot is a tropical plant that thrives in Europe. But you can find it anywhere in the world. This oil comes with a plethora of health and beauty benefits. This is because of its unique chemical composition.

Two components present in it, alpha-pinene and limonene, work as anti-depressants. If you are diabetic, use this oil to lower your blood sugar level. It maintains your glucose levels by increasing the secretion of the insulin hormone. Also, bergamot oil is known to help in digestion and proper absorption of nutrients.

BEAUTY BENEFITS OF BERGAMOT OIL

Well, we have seen what the health benefits of this essential oil are. Now, let’s take a look at its beauty benefits.

Treats oily skin

Being a natural astringent, this oil can easily clean your skin. It has oil-reducing properties that makes it just ideal for you if you are suffering from overactive sebum production. This oil can penetrate deep into your skin and unclog the pores. Notably, it doesn’t disturb the lipid barrier present in your skin. This means that it just treats oily skin and does not make your facial skin dry.

Helps you get rid of acne

Having powerful anti-bacterial and anti-microbial properties, this oil is an effective tonic for blemishes and bacterial induced pore-clogging. One of main reasons behind the growth of acne is contact of skin with dirty hands. Germs and bacteria on hands further aggravate the condition. You can use bergamot oil instead of your sanitiser before touching your face. This will effectively destroy the bacteria and avoid any complications.

Makes your skin tone even

If you had acne, you must have seen the hyperpigmentation of your skin due to the blemishes. Bergamot oil, if applied directly on the post-blemish marks, can heal and tone your skin. This oil stimulates the process of skin cell renewal, redistributing skin pigments for an even and toned complexion.

Promotes hair growth

Bergamot oil can add shine to dull locks suffering from dryness and weather induced breakage and frizz. Also, it serves as an effective tonic in dealing with scalp health. It works by stimulating the process of skin cell renewal on the scalp. This way, it helps in the removal of dead skin to reveal new skin underneath. This gentle exfoliating action effectively opens up your hair follicles on the scalp and allows stronger hair growth. This also contributes to thicker hair if used regularly for a long period of time.

Protects your hair

Being jam-packed with vitamin C, bergamot oil can protect your hair against oxidative stress caused by environmental pollutants. Also, it stimulates the production of collagen, which is an essential component of hair structure. Collagen is known to strengthen your hair roots and promote growth of healthy hair. Bergamot oil can help your body absorb iron and minerals, resulting in thicker and healthier hair growth over time.

To get the maximum benefits out of this oil, apply it directly to your scalp and massage it for a while. Alternatively, you can mix a few drops of bergamot oil into coconut oil and then apply on your scalp. Being rich in vitamin A, K, and E, coconut oil will also help in repairing your hair follicles.

Treats dandruff

Having anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties, bergamot oil can effectively bring down the infections caused by candida fungus stains, says a study published in the Journal of Antimicrobial Chemotherapy. Use this oil to get rid of dandruff. You just need to apply the oil on the affected area. Also, it can heal any inflammation or damage done by the bacteria or fungus.

HEALTH BENEFITS OF BERGAMOT OIL

This oil is said to enhance mood, reduce stress, stimulate circulation, improve digestion and alleviate pain. But please do not take it orally without consulting a doctor.

It relieves pain

Are you someone who is always suffering from some sort of body pain? If yes, this oil is just for you. It is scientifically proven that Bergamot oil stimulates the secretion of certain hormones that reduce the sensitivity of nerves to pain. So, the next time someone suggests a heavy dosage of pain killers to get rid of headaches, sprains or muscle aches, tell them about your new home remedy. Bergamot oil has the potential to reduce stress and anxiety. People with digestion issues can also give this oil try. It stimulates the secretion of digestive acids, bile and certain enzymes that are known to facilitate digestion. Additionally, this oil keeps your gut healthy and reduce the risk of food poisoning.

It works as a disinfectant

Are you someone who appreciates good fragrance? If yes, bergamot oil is waiting for you. It is a natural, refreshing and excellent deodorant, that has disinfectant properties. Due to this, it can help inhibit the growth of germs responsible for causing body-odour. While we talk about germs, let’s also talk about bacteria, viruses, or/and protozoa that cause fever.

Bergamot oil contains a substance called febrifuge, which is known to reduce fever. This substance has antibiotic properties that help it fight infections caused by these micro-organisms. Apart from this, this oil can provide quick relief from cramps, painful muscle contraction and spasms.