Why is there a haldi ceremony before a wedding? Yes, you got that right, to make their skin glowing for the wedding. While turmeric has many health benefits, it can treat and prevent common beauty problems too for that flawless-looking skin.

Defeats the signs of ageing

Turmeric is an excellent exfoliating agent and can help you defeat the signs of ageing. Take besan (gram flour) and turmeric powder in equal proportions and prepare a paste by adding water. You may alternatively prepare this paste in raw milk or even yogurt. Apply it evenly on your body and leave it till it dries off. Wash it off with lukewarm water and scrub your face gently in circular motion.

Keeps wrinkles at bay

You can use turmeric in combination with other ingredients to manage your wrinkle woes. Add raw milk and tomato juice to rice powder and turmeric powder. Apply the paste and let it stay until it dries. The lactic acid present in milk will help peel off the dead skin cells.

Prevents acne

Not only does turmeric take care of scars and inflammation but also reduces oil secretion by sebaceous glands.To prepare a turmeric scrub, add a few drops of water and lemon juice to turmeric powder. Apply the paste on the acne and leave it for about 15 minutes. Gently scrub it off your face with plain water. You can also use turmeric and sandalwood mixture as an acne face pack and wash it off in approximately 10 minutes. For acne scars, dab a mixture of turmeric and plain water and leave it on the marks for 15 minutes. To control oil secretion, prepare a paste of sandalwood powder and ground turmeric with orange juice. Leave the paste on your face for 10 minutes and then wash it with lukewarm water.

Helps lighten stretch marks

A mixture of besan (gram flour) and turmeric in yoghurt/raw milk/water can help lighten stretch marks. Apply, let it dry and wash away. Do this 3-4 times a week for better results.

Provides relief from burns

In case you accidentally burn your skin, you can turn to turmeric for quick relief owing to its antiseptic properties. Prepare a mixture of turmeric and aloe vera gel. Apply it on the burn and notice how it heals the wound in no time.

Heals cracked heels

Apply a mixture of coconut oil/castor oil and turmeric powder on cracked heels preferably 15 minutes before you head to take a bath. It will help heal cracks.

You may also like to read:

Image source: Shutterstock