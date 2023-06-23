Ashwagandha: Why People Should Include It In Their Diet

It is also said that consuming Ashwagandha can improve fertility in both men and women.

Ashwagandha, also known as the Indian ginseng and winter cherry, can help you feel good and keep your mind relaxed.

India introduced the world to the magic of Ashwagandha. It is a herbal shrub whose roots and berries are used owing to their medicinal properties. Today, it is an integral part of several smoothies, protein powder, and even skincare regime. For years it was known to increase vitality and concentration, but we also have woken up to various other miracles and benefits of this herb. Ashwagandha, also known as the Indian ginseng and winter cherry, can help you feel good and keep your mind relaxed. The plant is a small shrub with yellow flowers, and is native to India and Southeast Asia. People use extracts or powder from the plant's root as well as leaves to treat a variety of conditions, like anxiety, and fertility issues.

Let's take a look at the potential benefits of Ashwagandha:

1. Relieves stress and anxiety

Ashwagandha is best known for its stress-relieving properties. It's classified as an adaptogen, a substance that helps the body to cope with stress. Ashwagandha may also help control mediators of stress, including heat shock proteins (Hsp70), stress-activated c-Jun N-terminal protein kinase (JNK-1), as well as cortisol, healthline reported.

Some evidence suggests that Ashwagandha can benefit people with diabetes or high blood sugar levels. It has anti-diabetic compounds, which increases insulin secretion and can also help immensely with insulin sensitivity.

3. Helps with low Libido

Being an aphrodisiac, this herb can boost the sex drive, increase arousal as well as help you achieve orgasms. The administration of Ashwagandha significantly improved the number of successful sexual encounters and also improved metrics of distress around their sex lives and sexuality. It is also said that consuming Ashwagandha can improve fertility in both men and women.

4. Boosts Memory

Researchers suggest that Ashwagandha may help improve cognition, memory as well as the ability to perform motor responses after instruction. People, treated with the herb, demonstrate significant improvements compared with the placebo group in both immediate and general memory. Ashwagandha can also increase your attention span and sharpen your focus.

5. Skincare

Ashwagandha stimulates DHEA, a precursor to both testosterone and oestrogen which stimulates the production of natural skin oils. It also promotes the production of various essential compounds and proteins for healthy skin, such as hyaluronan for skin hydration, collagen for skin strength, and elastin to keep the skin supple. Ashwagandha can be mixed with other ingredients like dried ginger and lemon for inducing a natural glow.

