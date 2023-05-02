BeautyMap: New DNA-Based Test For Personalised Skin and Hair Care

If your current skincare regimen is not working for you. This DNA test will help you choose the products the suit your skin.

Now, you can get a personalised skincare regimen based on your DNA. BeautyMap test launched in India.

An individual's unique genetic makeup can help in understanding what works best for his/her skin and hair better and choose the right products. Now, getting a DNA test for personalised skin and hair care has become easier.

MapMyGenome, a leading preventive genomics company, has launched a revolutionary DNA-based test, called BeautyMap, that provides personalized recommendations for skin and hair care products based on an individual's unique genetic makeup.

According to the company, the DNA test can help determine genetic predispositions to 40 conditions related to skin and hair care including acne, hair loss, sun damage, hydration, sleep habits, and vitamin levels.

Anu Acharya, CEO of Mapmygenome, calls their BeautyMap as "a game-changer in the beauty industry." It offers a more scientific and customized approach to skin and hair care, and helps in making the right decisions while choosing your products.

BeautyMap: You only need to provide a saliva sample

It is a simple and non-invasive test, requiring only a saliva sample. As part of its HarGharDna initiative, MapMyGenome is delivering the test kit directly to consumers' homes. Then the sample is analyzed in the company's state-of-the-art laboratory, and the users are provided with an easy-to-understand reports with insights on 40 conditions of their skin and hair, including skin aging, hydration, elasticity, acne, and sun photoactivity. Additionally, users get personalized recommendations for skincare and hair care products through a free genetic counseling session.

It also gives you personalized skincare ingredients and nutritional requirement recommendations to determine the best- suited plan for your skin.

The test is now available in India at an affordable price of Rs.6999. It can be purchased from the company's website or from ecommerce platforms. The best thing about BeautyMap is that it's a once in a lifetime test.

Benefits of getting DNA test for personalised skin and hair care

You get a better understanding of what your skin and hair need.

It helps you adopt a preventive and proactive skincare regime to keep your skin rejuvenated and healthy for longer.

It helps detriment nutritional and skincare requirements based on your genetics and lifestyle patterns.

It provides personalized recommendations to help determine the best-suited plan for your skin and hair.

The company suggests taking this test:

If you want to delay signs of skin aging.

If you have skin-related issues.

