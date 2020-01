When you are asleep, your body is still working hard to repair muscles, remove toxins and repair any damage from the day. © Shutterstock.

It’s true! Beauty comes from the inside out. You daily health habits can have a huge impact on your appearance. The better your habits are, the better you will look and feel. You’re following a morning skincare routine to enhance the health of your skin, you’re careful while using cosmetic products, you’re eating healthy food, you’re protecting your skin from the sun, you’re drinking enough water to hydrate your skin, you don’t forget to remove your make-up before going to bed; but it doesn’t end here. Your beauty regimen should continue even when you are sleeping. When you are asleep, your body is still working hard to repair muscles, remove toxins and repair any damage from the day. Following are a few overnight beauty tips that will help you look fresh and your best the next morning.

Use silk pillowcases instead of cotton covers

Using silk pillowcases, instead of cotton or other materials, can help avoid hair breakage and reduce wrinkles. Due to the slick texture of silk, it produces less friction on skin or hair and thus prevents irritation or damage. It also prevents skin dryness. Cotton soaks up the natural oil and bacteria from your face and hair. This dirt gets accumulated on your case night after night and becomes a cause for pimples or acnes. Silk pillowcases on the other hand absorb less of the moisture and dirt.

Use a night serum for radiant and glowing skin

Use of serums can help prevent dark circles, puffiness, dark spots and even reduce wrinkles and fine lines. However, serums usually don’t work well when during the day because of sunlight. Serums contain topical antioxidants including vitamin A, C and E. Applying serums overnight can remove dead skin and make you look fresh when you wake up the next morning.

Use overnight lip masks

Your lips also need some love and care. Your lips tend to dry out more easily than most parts of your body due to lack of sweat or oil glands. There are various natural ways to moisturise and hydrate your lips at night. Opt for overnight lip masks that contain shea butter and coconut oil to promote smoother and softer lips.