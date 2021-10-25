Beauty Tips For The Festive Season: Flaunt Your Best Look This Diwali

Diwali will soon be here and it's time to put the glow back on your skin. Right there, on your kitchen shelf, are many ingredients that you can use.

The skin is called the mirror of the body and rightly so. No other organ reflects the state of internal health as faithfully as the skin. An unhealthy lifestyle, lack of sleep and exercise, stress, nutritional deficiencies, all reflect on the skin, in terms of dull lifeless skin. Indeed, good health and physical fitness are imperative for radiant skin. It is also directly related to the kind of nutrition the body receives. Include a variety of natural foods, like fresh fruits, raw salads, sprouts, yogurt, fresh fruit juices, leafy green vegetables, "dalia", oats, green tea, in your diet. Fresh fruit juices should be diluted with water. Drink plenty of water. Foods like these remove toxins and cleanse the system, adding a glow to the skin. Indeed, internal health and external beauty are two sides of the same coin.

Chilled rose water

Tone the skin daily with chilled rose water, using cotton wool pads. Keep rose water in a bowl in the fridge with cotton wool pads soaking in them. First use them to wipe the skin. Then, stroke the skin with them. Then, pat the skin briskly with the rosewater-soaked cotton wool pads.

A "pick-me-up" face mask

This will leave your skin clean and glowing. Mix honey with egg white and apply it on the face. Wash off with water after 20 minutes. Or, mix honey and lemon juice in equal quantities. Add egg white and apply daily on the face. Wash it off after 20 minutes. It leaves the skin very soft and glowing.

A facial scrub helps

Use a facial scrub twice a week. It can work wonders on the skin, helping to remove dead skin cells and making the skin brighter. Mix ground almonds with yogurt. Add dried and powdered lemon and orange peels, or dried and powdered mint (pudina) leaves, which also help to add a glow. Apply the mixture on the face and leave on for a few minutes. Then, rub gently, with small circular movements, washing off with water. Or, make a facial scrub with walnut powder, honey and lemon juice. Apply the same way.

Fruit packs for radiance

Fruit packs are great for adding radiance to the skin. They can also be applied daily. Mix grated apples with ripe papaya pulp and mashed banana. Yogurt or lemon juice can be added to the mixture. Apply it on the face and leave it on for half an hour. Wash off with plain water. It not only adds a glow, but also removes tan and softens the skin.

For oily skin

Dried and powdered curry leaves (kari patta) can also be added to face packs, as it is said to add a glow to the skin. For oily skin, it can be mixed with Fullers Earth (multani mitti) and rose water into a paste. Apply on the face and wash it off when it is dry. Multani mitti also clarifies the skin.

For dry skin

For those with very dry skin, mix one teaspoon each honey with coconut oil. Leave on for 20 minutes. Rinse off with water. After washing off the pack, give the skin a compress with the rose water-soaked cotton wool pads. Applying a compress on the face with cotton wool pads dipped in chilled rose water is extremely refreshing. It removes fatigue and adds a glow.

(This article is authored by Shahnaz Husain, a Padma Shri Award recipient and pioneer of the Ayurvedic beauty movement and the head of a global network of franchise ventures and 375 formulations.)

