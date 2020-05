If you are suffering from an acne problem then ice is one of the most trustworthy remedies.

A lot has been said about acne problems in women and how they can deal with it. But the same problem in men is hardly talked about. This skin condition can be a pain for men too especially once they hit puberty. And now, thanks to the summer season, the scorching heat and the accompanying sweat tend to make men more prone to pimples and acne. Since stepping out to visit a doctor or buying essential skincare products are a big challenge during lockdown, we have enlisted a few natural and inexpensive ways for you to deal with this problem. All you need to do to is follow these home remedies religiously and include them in your regular skincare routine. You will definitely notice results.

Try orange peel

Orange is rich in vitamin C and so is orange peel, which helps in curing pimples. Orange peel is quite easy to apply on skin both directly and by preparing an easy face mask.

How to

Grind some orange peel shards together.

Add water to the mixture and make a paste.

Apply it on your face and keep the mask on for 15 minutes.

Now wash it off with water.

Apply ice

Ice improves blood circulation.If you are suffering from an acne problem then ice is one of the most trustworthy remedies. A pimple clogs your skin pores.Therefore, applying ice on that area will freeze the pores and remove the dirt.

How to

Wrap ice cubes in a napkin and apply to the affected area.

Gently massage it onto your face for a few minutes and repeat until satisfied.

Apple cider vinegar helps too

Apple cider vinegar is a great option for your skin when it comes to treating acnes. It can exfoliate, reduce red marks and inflammation. You can make use of the apple cider vinegar to make an effective DIY toner at home.

How to

Mix equal amount of water and apple cider vinegar.

Dip a cotton in the solution and apply it on the affected area.

Pick aloe vera

It is no news that aloe-vera contains healing properties. But this amazing plant can also relieve burns and reduce scarring. To use it as a skin remedy, you need to have some pre-made aloe gel but make sure it’s completely natural and organic or else it won’t work.

How to

Chop up a portion of the aloe plant depending upon how much you want to use.

Scoop out some gel.

Apply it directly to the acne-prone skin.

Opt for mint

When your skin pores get clogged with excess oil it causes acne breakout. Mint has properties which can help you get rid of clogged skin pores and this will help in treating acne.

How to