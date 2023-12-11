Beauty Secrets: This Winter, Use Castor Oil For These Five Reasons

With winter here, many people will change their hair and skincare routine to prepare for the harsh and dry months that lie ahead. It is the best time to start using castor oil -- a multipurpose vegetable oil with many benefits. The oil has medicinal properties and is commonly used as an additive in foods and skincare products.

According to Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta, an aesthetic doctor and a skin expert, there are five interesting ways that you can use castor oil this winter. Keep in mind that before you begin, you do a patch test to rule out the possibility of a skin or scalp allergy; take a look.

"Castor oil is a cheap derivative made from castor beans. It is a rich source of ricinoleic acid, which is antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, anti-fungal; it also contains pain relieving properties," said the expert.

1. Apply a small amount of castor oil to your lashes and eyebrows using an eyebrow brush before going to bed, and let it work its magic overnight, the expert suggested.

2. She added that applying castor oil to your cuticles regularly will not only moisturise them, but also strengthen your nails.

3. The anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties of the oil make it effective for the treatment of dandruff, which is common in winters.

4. The doctor added that another benefit of castor oil is its ability to heal cracked heels. "Apply a generous amount of castor oil to your feet before going to bed, and wear socks to lock in the moisture."

5. Regularly applying castor oil to your skin can prevent early signs of ageing, said Dr Geetika, adding that it can take care of fine lines and wrinkles.

"But beware, castor oil can make your hair look greasy and matted if you apply too much. To avoid this, use a small amount of castor oil and make sure to wash your hair thoroughly," she added.