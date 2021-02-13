Are you someone who looks up to celebrities for beauty routines, ex Bigg Boss 13 fame – Rashami Desai will surely be on your list? From a professional career to heated arguments in the Bigg Boss house, Desai was in the spotlight for many reasons. Also Read - Want to look younger? Here are 5 effective home remedies to get wrinkle-free skin

But there is one question that is hovering in the minds of her fans – how she is growing prettier and glowing every day? Worry not! we have the secrets for you. Without any further adieu let's begin.

Wake Up Your Skin Every Day With Some Rose Water

Rashami Desai says, using rose water daily as a face cleanser can give your skin a refreshing look from the inside. Rosewater is known for its benefits for the skin. It not only nourishes your skin but also keeps it hydrated and oil-free by restoring your skin's natural pH levels. This in a way also keeps the acne at bay. So, if you are struggling with acne – include rose water in your beauty regimen.

Rashami’s Never Forgets To Moisturise Her Skin

The Bigg Boss fame says – it’s very important to keep your skin moisturized throughout the day and especially after cleansing. Using a chemical-free moisturizer can help your skin hydrated and youthful for a long time. Your skin tends to look older when it becomes flaky and under- nourished.

Make Your Sunscreen Your Skin’s Best Friend

The soap star says she swears by sunscreens. And why not? harmful UV rays and the rising pollution can lead to serious skin problems. Using sunscreen every time you step outside can keep your skin protected and problems free. According to Rashami Desai – one should always use sunscreen with high SPF.

Never Ever Forget To Remove Your Make-Up Before Sleeping

Sleeping with your makeup on can lead to several unpleasant skin issues such as breakouts/acne and even severe skin infections. Yes, makeup can penetrate deep inside your skin cells when left unwashed for a longer time and can cause skin infections. Always remove your makeup using a soft and gentle makeup remover or baby oil. Let your skin relax when you are relaxing.

Rashami’s Mantra: Compulsory 8 Hours Of Beauty Sleep

Sit back and relax! Rashami Desai’s one of the secret mantra behind her glowing skin is proper sleep. She says it’s hard but not impossible. Not sleeping enough can invite wrinkles, fast skin ageing, dark circles, and even can lead to puffy eyes. One should always sleep and let the skin relax for at least 8 hours a day.

So, what are you waiting for? Follow Rashami Desai’s beauty secrets and enjoy youthful and problem-free skin. Also, it’s her birthday today – Happy Birthday Rashami Desai. Stay young and keep sharing your secrets with your fans.