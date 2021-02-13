Are you someone who looks up to celebrities for beauty routines ex Bigg Boss 13 fame - Rashami Desai will surely be on your list? From a professional career to heated arguments in the Bigg Boss house Desai was in the spotlight for many reasons. But there is one question that is hovering in the minds of her fans - how she is growing prettier and glowing every day? Worry not! we have the secrets for you. Without any further adieu let’s begin. Wake Up Your Skin Every Day With Some Rose Water Rashami Desai says using rose water daily as