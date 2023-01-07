Beauty Resolutions 2023: Tips From Shahnaz Husain To Make You Glow All Year Through

Exclusive tips from Shahnaz Husain to stay radiant throughout 2023. Start the year with these Beauty Resolutions.

It's time to make your resolutions for 2023 and beauty icon Shahnaz helps you out with her tips and tricks. Read on.

During the pandemic, it was difficult to keep to our beauty routines. But a New Year is an excellent time to start afresh and adopt beauty routines that will benefit us. We must first bear in mind that internal good health and external beauty are two sides of the same coin. So, let us give up habits like an unhealthy lifestyle, lack of sleep and exercise, lack of a proper beauty care routine and nutritional deficiencies. All these reflect on the skin and hair, making them dull and lifeless.

FOR YOUR FACE

Everybody makes New Year Resolutions. This year, make the following your priority and nurture your face with love and care to look beautiful all year round.

Give importance to nutrients

As you step into the New Year, remember that vitamins and minerals are important for healthy, youthful skin. Cut down on sugar, starch and fried foods. Include fresh fruits, raw salads, sprouts, yogurt and whole-grains in your diet.

Exercise daily

It helps to add a healthy glow to the face by improving blood circulation to the skin surface. You can take up Yoga and do breathing exercises too.

Sleep well

Adequate sleep is a beauty treatment in itself. So, stop working late and stop staying up by your laptop, mobile phone or television. Early to bed and early to rise will make you healthy, wealthy and wise!

Cleanse twice a day

"Cleansing" is the keyword for healthy skin. Cleanse your skin morning and night, using cleansers according to skin type. Night-time cleansing is a must, to remove make-up, oil, dirt and pollutants that have deposited on the skin during the day. Rinse with plenty of plain water.

Toning is a must

Tone the skin daily with rose water. Toning stimulates blood circulation to the skin surface and adds a glow. Keep rose water in a bowl in the fridge and soak cotton wool pads in it. Use them to wipe and stroke the skin. Then, pat the skin briskly with the cotton wool pads.

Moisturise

Moisture is most important to the skin, especially in winter. It helps to keep the skin soft, smooth and youthful. Moisturizers are available in both liquid and cream forms. Apply moisturizer on the face and work it into the skin smoothly and gently, using your fingertips. Wipe off the excess with tissues or moist cotton wool.

Say 'yes' to sunscreen

You must apply sunscreen before going out in the sun, to provide protection from the sun's UV rays. They cause skin damage and premature ageing signs.

Scrubs work wonders

Twice a week, use a scrub. It can work wonders, removing dead cells and brightening the skin. Mix ground almonds with yogurt and a pinch of turmeric (haldi). Apply it on the face and leave on for a few minutes. Then, rub gently, with small circular movements, washing off with water.

Apply a mask

Use a face mask twice a week. Mix half a cup of ripe papaya pulp with 2 teaspoons each oats and ground almonds and one teaspoon each honey and curd. Apply it on the face, avoiding the lips and area around eyes. Wash it off after 20 to 30 minutes.

Keep hands away from your face

Avoid picking pimples or blackheads with your nails. It can cause scars that can be difficult to remove.

DON'T NEGLECT YOUR HANDS

The hands are always on display. Hence, you need to take extra care of them. This New Year, resolve to do the following things regularly.

For soft hands

Take lemon juice and large gains of coarse sugar. Mix them just before use. Apply on the hands and rub gently till the sugar dissolves. Leave on for 5 minutes and wash off with water.

For bright hands

Take fresh orange peels, pierce them with a fork. Rub the peels on the hands to brighten them.

For the cuticles and nails

To soften and nourish the cuticles and nails, apply almond oil and massage it on the hands, nails and cuticles. Wash off with plain water after 20 minutes.

Let's hope 2023 will be a 'beautiful' year with your New Year beauty resolutions.

(This article is authored by Shahnaz Husain, a Padma Shri Award recipient and pioneer of the Ayurvedic beauty movement and the head of a global network of franchise ventures and 375 formulations.)