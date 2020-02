Are you wary of using moisturisers and other skin care products that you find so easily in the market? You are right to do so. Most products contain chemicals which may harm your skin in the long run. Instead, you can turn to face oils to maintain your skin radiance. Most of these oils suit all skin types and they are absolutely chemical-free. Besides, beauty oils are packed with fatty acids, minerals, vitamins and antioxidants that are so essential for skin health. These beauty oils have been used since times immemorial and yet many people don’t even know the uses and benefits of these beauty products. And, no, beauty oils do not give you an oily face. Rather, it gives you an instant glow and super soft skin.

Coconut oil

This is a versatile oil that is compatible with many recipes. It also has amazing healing properties. Loaded with vitamin E and fatty acids, coconut oil makes a very good moisturizer for your skin. Moreover, it also has anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties, which offer protection to your skin and hair from many diseases. This oil tends to solidify in cold temperature. So, you have to warm it to get it back in its liquid form. Once you do so, just apply it to clean skin. But if you have oily skin, mix a little water and then apply it.

Argan oil

This oil is extracted from the nuts of the Moroccan argan tree. It is soothing and helps treat skin conditions like eczema and rosacea also. It contains vitamin E, antioxidants and essential fatty acids, which makes it a great moisturizer. Moreover, it is also known to improve skin elasticity and complexion. It is suitable for all skin types.

Jojoba oil

This amazing oil can treat everything from sunburn to acne to psoriasis. Did you know that this oil is structurally and chemically similar to human sebum? Yes, it mimics the structure of the skin. It can replicate or dissolve oil in the skin. It regulates the production of sebum and prevents the outbreak of conditions like acne. Jojoba oil is a good source of essential minerals and nutrients that benefit the skin. Just a few drops can help you moisturize and improve skin tone. It can be used even by people with sensitive skin.