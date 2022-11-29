Beauty In A Cup: Herbal Teas Can Detox, Rejuvenate And Bring That Elusive Glow To Your Skin Too

Drinking herbal tea and even green tea is said to be preferable to any other beverage, due to its high antioxidant content.

With the help of herbal teas, we can bring our ancient system of Ayurveda into our modern day lifestyle. Read on to know the benefits.

Herbal teas, made of herbs and spices, have been an integral part of Ayurveda, for their many benefits, like aiding digestion, warming the body, calming the nerves, helping weight loss and so on. For example, ginger is known as 'a universal remedy' in Ayurveda, because it has so many benefits. Ginger boiled in water can be had as ginger tea. Ginger tea is advised after meals for digestion and is used in coughs and colds. It has anti-inflammatory properties too and keeps the skin clear of acne and other blemishes. During winter, ginger, cardamom and cloves can be added to tea to keep the body warm. On the other hand, mint has a cooling effect. Mint and tulsi (basil) can be used together. They also help to clear the skin and keep it free from pimples and acne. Present day research has upheld the values of herbal teas and green tea.

The many benefits of herbal teas

Drinking herbal tea and even green tea is said to be preferable to any other beverage, due to its high antioxidant content. They contain polyphenols, which are powerful natural antioxidants.

These not only have health benefits, but actually help to delay the visible signs of ageing on the skin and hair.

They prevent and retard the degeneration caused by oxidation damage.

Antioxidants also nourish skin cells and prevent skin damage.

So, if you are prone to inflammation, dullness, and blemishes, you may opt for potent herbal teas.

Healing benefits of green tea

Drinking green tea, for instance, can give you many health and beauty benefits.

It protects you against sun damage.

It is loaded with antioxidant that fights free radicals.

It reduces and prevents wrinkles, revives the dead cells, promotes new healthy cells. All in all, it is a great way to boost your healthy skin.

Chamomile tea for relaxation

This is available as tea-bags and again comes with many benefits.

It helps to induce relaxation and calms the nerves.

It helps in stress-related conditions like acne and hair loss.

Rejuvenate with Jasmine tea

This tea has a great rejuvenation effect.

You may like to read

It is said to rejuvenate the skin, as it clears pigmentation and reduces fine lines and wrinkles.

Jasmine tea keeps the skin moisturised and has anti-ageing benefits.

Get that elusive glow with Rose tea

This is also said to be very good for the hair and skin.

Rich in antioxidants, rose tea is also called natural retinol because it can help fight signs of premature ageing like wrinkles, fine lines and dullness on your skin.

Furthermore, it contains vitamins A, B3, C and E, and helps to stimulate hair growth and make the scalp healthy.

Don't ignore the tea spices

Among the spices used in herbal teas are:

Cinnamon,

Clove,

Cumin seeds,

Black pepper,

Cardamom, f

Fennel (saunf),

Nutmeg (jaiphal) and so on.

Spices are actually medicinal herbs and are used in foods to alter the qualities of food items, reducing their negative effects and aiding digestion.

Black pepper, for instance, is said to be useful in coughs and colds and respiratory congestion. However, it must be used in recommended quantities and combinations. Nutmeg is said to calm the nerves of the lower abdomen and also reduce stress. Many other plant products can be added, like lemon grass, mint, sweet basil, rose petals, or honey.

Teas for weight loss and detoxification

It is the ingredients that you use in your tea that aids in this. Some of the other ingredients that you can put in your teas are ginger, embilica (amla), barley, rose, liquorice and so on. Many of these ingredients and their combinations influence the metabolic rate and help in weight loss. They also help in eliminating toxins and strengthening the immune system. Brewing instructions are specified on the labels, one example is adding lemon for flavour, with its own benefits. With the help of herbal teas, we can bring our ancient system of Ayurveda into our modern day lifestyle, making them convenient and easy to use.

(This article is authored by Shahnaz Husain, a Padma Shri Award recipient and pioneer of the Ayurvedic beauty movement and the head of a global network of franchise ventures and 375 formulations)