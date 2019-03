Summers are back and no matter what you do the heat is going to take a toll on your skin. The harmful UV(ultraviolet rays) tend to take away the glow from your skin and make it look lifeless and dull. Although there are so many products available in the market that claim to retain your skin’s glow and protect your skin from tanning, they hardly help, are chemical-laden and charge a bomb. You must always keep in mind that there is nothing that can replicate natural ingredients and that your skincare routine needs to be changed according to the season and the natural ingredients available. Fortunately, we are blessed with a lot of natural ingredients that can help us save our skin during summers and make our skin look glowing and healthy even in the scorching head and pollutions. Here are a few mask recipes using natural ingredients that you can make at home and apply it on not only your face but your body too to prepare your skin for the harmful effects of summer.

Aloe Vera face and body fack: Aloe vera is summer’s best friend. It is probably the answer to almost all skincare issues you can have. This natural ingredient is ectremely soothing on the skin and helps you get rid of any irritation as it has anti-inflammatory properties. It even helps in treating acne, blemishes, acne and helps you delay visible signs of ageing like wrinkles and fine lines. Rich in vitamin E and other antioxidants, it will only leave your skin smoother and softer.

Here’s how to make an easy DIY aloe vera pack:

You’ll need:

Half a cup Aloe vera gel scraped out from the middle of the aloe vera plant directly (avoid the packed one)

3-4 drops of lavender essential oil

2 teaspoons of cold milk

1 teaspoon of rose water

Mix all the ingredients and apply it on your face and other parts of your body that are visible when you wear your clothes. Let it dry for like about 20 minutes. Rinse well.

Bentonite clay or Multani mitti pack: This ancient Indian natural ingredient that has been used in for skincare and haircare since ages, is a go-to ingredient for summers. Bentonite clay is super-absorbent and has antimicrobial that can help cleanse your pores from the deep.

Here’s how to make Bentonite clay or Multani mitti pack:

Ingredients:

Half a bowl of bentonite clay

2 capsules of activated charcoal

Rose water to give it a consistency

All you have to do is mix all the ingredients. (Note: Don’t use metal container) and apply it for about 25 minutes. Rinse and see the effects yourself.

Cucumber pack: Rich in Vitamin K, C and manganese this cooling natural ingredient is a boon for your skin. Used in skin care regimens since forever cucumbers are rich in beta-carotene that keeps both skin and hair healthy and glowing.

Here’s how to make DIY Cucumber pack:

Ingredients:

Cucumber juice- half a bowl

Aloe vera gel 1 teaspoon

Rose water- 1 teaspoon

Milk- 2 teaspoons

Mix all the ingredients and apply it on your skin for 20 minutes. Rinse and enjoy the healthy summer glow.