Baking soda or sodium bicarbonate is one ingredient that can be found in every kitchen cupboard. But this household staple has a variety of health benefits, ranging from treating heartburn to soothing canker sores and whitening your teeth. Baking soda has antibacterial, antifungal, antiseptic, and anti-inflammatory properties. This inexpensive, multipurpose item can also do wonders for your hair and skin. In fact, this simple kitchen ingredient can be used for your head-to-toe grooming. Below are some beauty applications of baking soda for skin and hair.

Relieves Sunburn

Baking soda is alkaline in nature, which helps soothe sunburned skin and relieve the itching and burning sensations. Thanks to its antiseptic and drying properties, it also helps dry out sunburn blisters quickly.

How to use it

Take 1 cup of cold water and add 1-2 tablespoons of baking soda to it. Now soak a clean washcloth in this solution, wring out the excess water, and keep it on the affected area for 5 to 10 minutes. Do this two to three times a day until you get relief. Alternatively, you can add a ½ cup of baking soda to a bathtub filled with water and soak yourself in the solution for 10 to 15 minutes.

Enhances Complexion

Baking soda is an easy and inexpensive solution to uneven skin tone. It helps remove dead cells and balances the pH level of the skin, which can help improve your complexion.

How to use it

Mix baking soda with plain water or rose water to make a paste. Apply this paste on your face and leave it for 1 minute. Gently rub it off using the tips of your fingers and wash your face with lukewarm water. Moisturize your skin after using baking soda. Repeat this remedy one or two times a week.

Alternatively, make a paste by mixing baking soda, fresh lemon juice and extra-virgin olive oil. Apply this paste on your face and let it sit for 5 minutes before rinsing off with cold water.

Use as Foot Exfoliator

Baking soda is a natural exfoliating agent that can be used to get rid of dry skin on your feet.

How to use it

Add 3 tablespoons of baking soda to a tub of warm water. Stir well and soak your feet in the tub for at least 10 minutes. This will soften the immersed skin after which you can scrub off the residual dirt and dead skin using a pumice stone.

Fights Smelly and Oily Hair

Smelly hair is a common problem for people with oily hair. Baking soda can reduce oiliness as well as neutralize foul odors. In addition, it helps balance the pH level of the scalp, leaving it clean and healthy.

Mix baking soda with water in the ratio 1:3. Wet your hair and apply this mixture on it. Leave it on for 5 minutes, and then rinse off with water. Repeat this once or twice a month. Or you can add 1 tablespoon of baking soda to your regular shampoo bottle and use it to wash your hair 1 or 2 times a week.

Caution: Excessive use of baking soda can damage your skin and hair. Before using it on your skin, always do a patch test on your arm first to check if your skin is sensitive to it.