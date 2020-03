You don’t have to spend a fortune on techniques and procedures, nor do you have to undergo expensive spa treatments to look beautiful. @Shutterstock

Everybody wants to look their best at all times. Most people are willing to do anything to get a radiant look. No wonder the beauty products industry is booming. The market is flooded with products that claim to solve all your beauty problems. But, what most people don’t realise is that they can look beautiful by just doing simple things in the comfort of their homes. You don’t have to spend a fortune on techniques and procedures, nor do you have to undergo expensive spa treatments to look beautiful. Just follow a few beauty rituals daily and you will definitely make heads turn.

Here, we reveal a few secret rituals that will help you look your best.

Moisturise right after a bath

You must apply body lotion ideally before stepping out of your shower or bath to look beautiful always. Do this after patting your skin dry with a soft towel. Your skin will be humid, and this will ensure better absorption of the lotion by your skin. The mistake most people do is that they moisturize sometime after a bath when their skin is totally dry. The effectiveness of the lotion goes down dramatically as your skin is unable to soak in the oils in the lotion.

Apply topcoat twice a week

Your hands contribute to your beauty and chipped nail polish can make you look untidy. Nobody likes to look at chipped nail polishes. And, even if you don’t wear nail polishes, your nails may break. Chiopped nails look even worse. Just apply a top coat twice a week to keep your nails looking fresh and healthy. This is a less expensive way of maintaining your nails and keeping your hands beautiful than going for a manicure.

Add Epsom salt to your bath

Once in a while soak in a bath after adding half a cup of Epsom salts to it to look beautiful. This will hydrate your skin and relax you. It also makes your skin glow and gives it a much younger look.

Use satin bedspreads and pillow covers

This will reduce fine lines and wrinkles on your face. It will give you a good night’s sleep. This will rejuvenate you and help you look beautiful. Sleeping on satin will also prevent your hair from getting all tangled and boost circulation too.