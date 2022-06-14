Beauty Benefits Of Mint: Shahnaz Husain Unveils The Secrets Of This Herb, Shares Tips And More

Mint is added to many skin care products, like cleansing lotions for oily and acne prone skin, face packs, creams and also skin toning lotions.

Mint is an amazing herb that comes with a lot of curative and beauty properties. Beauty icon shares a few secrets about this Ayurvedic herb.

Mint is very much a part of Ayurveda and has been used since the ancient times for its many medicinal properties. Mint is ideal for summer, because it is a natural coolant. It has a cooling effect on the body. That is why crushed mint leaves are added to "numbu pani," "jal jeera" and other summer drinks. It also has a refreshing effect. In fact, mint is known for its tingling, fresh aroma. It contains several vitamins and minerals, as well as powerful healing properties.

CURATIVE AND BEAUTY PROPERTIES OF MINT

Mint is also widely used for beauty care. It has a stimulating effect on the skin and improves blood circulation to the skin surface. Mint also has antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, protective and soothing properties. It also contains salicylic acid which is also beneficial to preventing and treating pimples. That is why it also helps to control and prevent other skin eruptions, like acne, boils and heat rash. Since it helps to reduce oiliness, it is ideal for oily and combination skin. Mint is also said to improve the skin's moisture retention ability. Mint is added to many skin care products, like cleansing lotions for oily and acne prone skin, face packs, creams and also skin toning lotions. We have used mint in a cream, along with rose and honey, as well as in a cleansing lotion for acne-prone skin.

HOW TO USE MINT AS A BEAUTY AID

There are many ways in which you can add mint to your beauty routine.

For home beauty care

For home beauty care, fresh or dry mint leaves can be crushed or powdered and added to face packs. Or, it can be added to fruit pulp for a cooling summer face pack. Mix crushed mint leaves with ripe papaya and cucumber pulp. Apply it on the face and wash off after 20 minutes. In fact, mint also have a brightening effect on the skin and reduces tan.

For oily skin

For oily skin, take lemon juice and rose water in equal quantities. Add crushed mint leaves and let it stand for an hour. Strain the leaves and apply the liquid on the face. Wash it off after 20 minutes. It helps to reduce oiliness, refreshes, tones and cools the skin. For dry skin, avoid lemon juice and add mint and half-teaspoon honey to rose water.

For Acne

For acne, dry mint leaves can be powdered and added to multani mitti and rose water and mixed into a paste. Apply on the face and wash it off when it dries. It cleanses the skin, reduces oiliness and helps acne prone skin. It also adds a glow to the skin.

You may like to read

You can also make a paste of the leaves and apply directly on pimples and acne. It has a curative and soothing action on skin eruptions, due to its anti-inflammatory properties.

Make a refreshing face pack

Make a face pack by mixing ground or crushed mint leaves with rose water and honey into a paste. Apply it on the face for 15 minutes and then wash off with plenty of plain and cool water.

For a body scrub

For a body scrub, crush sesame seeds (til) coarsely and mix it with honey. Add dried and powdered mint leaves. Apply it on the body. After 10 to 15 minutes, rub gently on the skin and then wash off with water. It has a stimulating effect and adds a glow to the skin.

A FEW OTHER TIPS

Mint actually suits all skin types, but it is more beneficial to oily and acne prone skin, due to its germicidal properties.

Mint leaves are known to help digestion and cleanse the system. Dry and powdered mint leaves can also be added to "lassi" and buttermilk for a cool, refreshing and healthy drink during summer.

(This article is authored by Shahnaz Husain, a Padma Shri Award recipient and pioneer of the Ayurvedic beauty movement and the head of a global network of franchise ventures and 375 formulations)