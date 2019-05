What if we say that you don’t need to rely on expensive beauty or skin care brands to prevent recurring acne or keep your skin moisturised? Don’t be surprised. You don’t actually need to. All you have to do is turn to your kitchen and take out that bottle of canola oil. Yes, you heard us right. Apart from the health benefits that it comes with (protecting your heart and boosting your cognitive health), canola oil offers you a lot of skin and hair benefits as well.

Produced via genetic modification, canola oil is known for its high quantity of Omega 3 fatty acids. A group of Canada scientists used a method known as selective breeding to produce canola seeds from rapeseed (a yellow flowering member of the mustard or cabbage family). So, the name canola originates from Canada and ‘ola’ which means oil. Being rich in anti-oxidants, vitamins E, C and K, this oil comes with a wide range of beauty benefits.

Prevents acne and delays ageing

Vitamins E and K are known to help reduce skin problems like acne, fine lines and wrinkles. Canola oil being rich in these two vitamins, can potentially treat these dermatological conditions. Vitamin E can actually neutralize the free radicals that damage your skin. A study published in the Journal of Molecular Medicine states, “One of the valuable vitamins, vitamin E present in canola oil is extremely effective as an antioxidant and is able to protect your skin from the damaging effects of free radicals.” Canola oil also supports your skin health significantly by helping you get rid of spots, dark circles, and blemishes with the help of essential anti-oxidants present in. All these help you look young and glowing.

Rx: You should mix canola oil with other essential oils and apply the solution regularly on your skin. This will give you amazing results in no time. You can also add a few drops of canola oil to any of your night creams or lotions and apply it on the face.

Moisturizes your skin

The skin benefits of canola oil for skin are undeniable. It contains high level of essential fatty acids that are helpful for dry skin. If you have rough and flaky skin, you are advised to use canola oil. Applying it on your face and body can help moisturize your skin and keep it hydrated throughout the day.

Rx: You just need to mix it with olive oil and add a few other essential oils like rosemary essential oil or lavender essential oil. Then, apply it on your face or the entire body every night. Don’t leave out your face. Additionally, you can also apply this mixture twice or thrice a day. Doing this will give you a supple and smooth skin in no time.

Improves the texture of your skin

Being rich in vitamin C, canola oil can give a good texture to your skin. The best part is that, this oil is not sticky in nature. Therefore, people with an oily skin can also use canola oil. In fact, researchers in this field of dermatology are of the opinion that applying canola oil regularly on your body can boost the production of collagen, giving you a glowing skin. This natural oil also contains quite a few antioxidants that can significantly protect your skin from sagging or looking dull. Also, canola oil can speed up the healing process of injuries.

Rx: Before going to bed, take some canola oil and massage your face with it. Don’t wash your face immediately. Leave it overnight will give you better results.

Prevents skin infections

Canola oil has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties which help in preventing skin infections. Also, the fatty acids present in it help soothe dry and irritated skin. Also, using canola oil not only treats redness and inflammation on the skin, but also prevents eczema, and other infections.

Rx: You just need to mix few drops of canola oil with lavender oil and apply it on the face.

Protects against hair fall

Are you experiencing excessive hair fall? Well, canola oil can come to your rescue. Research suggests that it can effectively help prevent hair loss and stimulate hair growth as well. Canola oil also acts as a good moisturizer for your lovely locks. It is a great remedy for dryness, breakage, frizzy hair and split ends as well.

Rx: You just need to mix canola oil with lavender, almond, and olive oil together and massage your scalp with the mixture for around 20 minutes. After that, wash your hair with a mild shampoo.

Treats dandruff

Canola oil can effectively help you get rid of dandruff and improve the quality of your hair, making it thick and strong.

Rx: You just need to mix canola oil with tea tree oil and heat this mixture up. Now, apply it regularly on your scalp for around three to four weeks. In case you do not see any positive change, then add equal amounts of canola oil with almond or olive oil. You can also add some lavender oil to the mixture.

Reduces split ends

Due to the presence of a compound called sterol, canola oil can treat damaged hair and reduce split ends. Vitamin K and E present in this edible oil also help you effectively get rid of dry and brittle hair.

Rx: You need to massage your head with canola oil and cover it with a towel for at least 10 to 15 minutes. Now, remove the towel and leave the oil in your hair overnight. Wash your hair with a mild shampoo the next day.