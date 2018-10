Just like every type of skin requires different type of are, different hair types and textures need a different routine. If you don’t do what’s best for your hair type, your hair is likely to suffer. Blossom Kochhar, Chairperson, Blossom Kochhar Group of Companies shares some insights about the different type of are each type of hair needs:

* For dry hair, one should apply a generous amount of oil on a regular basis and massage it before washing the hair. Dry hair is rough to touch and more prone to tangles, damage and split ends. Thus, it should be taken care of, nourished and conditioned properly. One can also use some natural DIY (Do-It-Yourself) hair masks. A mix of castor oil, almond oil, glycerine, vinegar, protein powder and sandalwood oil can do wonders in bringing out that natural shine.

* Coconut oil is also recommended for the same. One can apply this mixture and wash after half an hour. People with dry hair are advised not to use shampoo on a daily basis.

People having oily hair should avoid using harsh shampoo and prefer mild shampoo to remove excess greasiness. One suggested essential oil for the same is Patchouli which brings out amazing results for oily hair. Mix this oil with 1 tablespoon of water and gently apply all over the scalp. One can also use a toning lotion by mixing this oil with malt vinegar and one glass of water.

* Normal hair is healthy and has a lot of bounce and shine. An occasional hot oil treatment will keep this hair in good condition. This hot oil mix includes one tablespoon of coconut oil, castor oil, sesame oil, and two drops of rosemary oil. One can wrap a hot towel after massage and let the oil sit.

With inputs from IANS