If your hair is brittle, dry and frizzy, egg is the best conditioner for you. It contains protein which helps promote hair growth and repairs damaged hair as well. It also helps tame frizz. To make this pack, take the yolk of an egg in a bowl and add 1 tsp olive oil to it. Blend this mixture and dilute it with lukewarm water. Leaving the crown area, apply it on the rest of your hair. Let it stay for 5-10 minutes and then wash it off with water.

The health benefits of eggs are well-established. However, the virtues of these popular breakfast favourites as your beauty buddy are little spoken about. Power-packed with nutrition as they are, eggs come with a lot of perks for your hair. In fact, they can solve any issue hair issue that you face: Brittleness, dryness, frizziness, flaky scalp or dandruff.

Dry and brittle hair, hair loss, dry, flaky scalp, dandruff – whatever the problem, there are egg packs for all these issues. The essential fatty acids provide nourishment to the hair follicles. The xanthophylls or the antioxidants, which bring about the rich yellow colour, increase the oxygen supply in the scalp and help mend rough and easily breakable hair. The cholesterol helps in penetration and absorption of these vital components thus increasing the efficacy. Eggs come with proteins and vitamins (A, B, D, E, K) that are essential for healthy hair. They are also loaded with minerals like iron, copper and zinc which give a boost to your hair. Here are some home-made hair packs using eggs you can try:

To initiate hair growth

Take the white of one egg and mix in a teaspoon of olive oil. Beat to give a paste-like consistency and apply to the entire scalp and hair. Keep it on for about 15 to 20 minutes and then rinse with cool water and a mild shampoo. Here are some more egg packs to help resolve hair loss.

For silky hair

Take one cup of yoghurt you can change the quantity according to the length of your tresses) and add an egg yolk to it. Mix it well and apply to on your hair. Keep it for at least 20 minutes and then wash it with cold water which will help get rid of the smell. You can also try out beer for healthy and shiny hair.

For well-conditioned hair

Pour egg yolk in a bowl and add one tablespoon of olive oil. Whisk this mixture until it is completely blended. Now, add lukewarm water to dilute this mixture. After hair wash, apply this conditioner against the length of the hair and on the bottom. Leave it on for some time and the wash it off.

To repair damaged hair

Take one egg yolk in a bowl. Add a tablespoon of honey, one tablespoon of yogurt and half a teaspoon of coconut oil or almond oil. Mix this well and apply it on your hair. Let this stay for two hours and then wash it off.

Make sure you wash off these hair packs with lukewarm water. This is because eggs contain proteins which will coagulate on application of heat. Hence hot water will make it difficult to remove it from your locks. Are you worried about hair fall? Know easy ways to curb this problem.

If home-made packs are not your thing and take up too much of your time, you can opt for ready-to-use products in the market. Some brands which offer egg based products are:

Dabur Vatika egg protein shampoo

Sunsilk Dream Soft & Smooth shampoo

Eyova natural egg yolk oil

With inputs from Vidya Kinare