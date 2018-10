You need to follow some beauty tips religiously to enhance your skin care regimen for brighter and more beautiful skin. But using the wrong products for your skin can actually increase skin barrier damage, increase your skin’s rate of ageing, leads to loss of skin glow. Thus, here in this article, we have mentioned some basic skin care tricks which you should follow to get a much clearer and brighter skin.

Do not think about your skin type just make sure that your skin is clean and this is what actually matters. Your basic skin care routine should include cleansing, scrubbing or exfoliating, toning, and moisturizing.

Cleansing

As we all know that our skin gets exposed to smoke, dust and pollution, which results in dryness and dullness. Cleansing helps to maintain the radiance of the skin. If you cleanse your skin properly then your skin accept different products, like facial masks and moisturizers easily.

Exfoliating

You should remove the dead skin cells from time to time. To eliminate the older dead skin completely, giving your skin that is very smooth and fresh exfoliation or scrubbing should be practised regularly. Exfoliating once a week is a must. But don’t overdo it.

Toning

Toning is very important for the cleansing process. A good toner will remove all the remaining bits of dirt and oil left behind after cleansing. Moreover, a toner will help nourish, hydrate and soothe the skin. It will also restore the skin pH balance.

Moisturizing

Whatever your skin type may be, it shouldn’t stop you from moisturizing your skin regularly. Moisturizing keeps your skin hydrated and prevents it from getting flaky. It plays a vital role in skin care. Moisturizing also helps you prevent the early signs of ageing. Thus, choose a good gel-based moisturizer and use it daily.