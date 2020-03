We all know that home remedies are always a better option for our skin and hair than the commercially available products. Strong chemicals present in them at times prove to be harmful to our skin and hair. However, not all natural remedies are actually remedies. Some of them may also prove to be detrimental to us if the usage is wrong.

Recently, a lot has been said on the internet about using inexpensive natural products on your hair. You may come across many blogs which recommend washing your hair using diluted apple-cider and baking soda in water. Many of us have been made to believe that baking soda removes oil, leaving your hair shiny, soft and clean. But, should you actually ditch your shampoos and clean your hair with baking soda instead?

The verdict

According to dermatologists the harsh baking soda may remove oil and dirt from your hair successfully, but it may also leave your scalp with irritation and badly damaged strands. Baking soda is sodium bicarbonate, which is number 9 on the pH scale. The higher the pH levels, the harsher the product is for the hair. Experts are of the opinion that diluted baking soda can make your hair cuticle flared. It may also dehydrate the hair shaft and lead to breakage. So, it’s good to drop the idea of shampooing your hair with baking soda. Keep it for your cakes and cookies only.

Look for a safer natural remedy

Our skin has a natural pH of 5.5 which is a little acidic. Therefore using products with neutral pH level is recommended. Use a gentle shampoo every day to keep your hair thick and healthy. However, if you want to opt a home remedy for your hair problems, rinse your hair with vinegar as it adds the glossy look to your hair. Massaging your scalp with chamomile tea can soften your strands, while a mayonnaise hair treatment will lend a glossy look to your mane. A shampoo made with dry calendula flowers can also prove to be good for your lovely locks.