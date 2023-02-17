Bags Under The Eyes: Bid Adieu To Puffy Eyes With These Simple Lifestyle Changes

Bags under the eyes are completely normal

Should you be concerned about under-eye bags? Read on to know what causes of bags under the eyes as well as natural ways to get rid of them.

You look tired! People who have bags under their eyes can relate to this phrase. Under-eye bags, including puffiness and sagging, make you look tired, sleepy and older. Get to know what causes puffy eyes or eye bags and how to get rid of them.

"Eye bags are often the result of temporary conditions and may be some combination of lack of sleep, chronic stress, poor diet and/or fatigue which can result from illness or medications. An individual who suffers from allergies and sensitivities often have a bigger problem with bags under as well," says Dr. Barsha, Senior Consultant, Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals.

Relax! Bags under the eyes are completely normal and there are a range of treatments to get rid of them. Here, Dr. Barsha shares 10 natural ways to get rid of eye bags:

TRENDING NOW

1.Improve your diet

Following a healthy and nutritious diet packed with protein, iron and vitamins A, K, C and E will help to get rid of puffy eyes. Also, regular consumption of fresh vegetables and fruits rich in vitamins can reduce the symptoms of eye bags.

2. Quit smoking

Besides causing circulatory problems, smoking can cause a thinning of skin due to interference with blood circulation to the skin. The smoke rising from the cigarette can also aggravate the eyes and depletes the body of essential nutrients such as vitamin C that is essential in repairing skin.

3. Consider the way you sleep

One of the most effective way to improve the appearance of under-eye bags is to watch the way an individual sleep. As per the ophthalmologist, sleeping with your head slightly raised can prevent fluid from accumulating around your eyes. You can also add an extra pillow under your head to help.

You may like to read

4. Use cold compress

Cooling the area lessens inflammation and swelling by reducing blood circulation. An individual can place anything cold, such as an ice pack, frozen bag of vegetables, chilled cucumber slices or refrigerated spoons, over closed eyes for a few minutes.

5. Go slow with sodium

Salt is most often linked to high blood pressure, but very few know that all that sodium can cause fluid retention and lead to puffiness under the eyes. Avoid high salty foods, like pizza and some soups. You can also opt for fresh vegetables, in particular celery, which can help curb your desire for salt!

6. Remove your makeup before going to bed

Leaving your eye makeup on can irritate your eyes, and sometimes it can block the oil glands of the eyes that are present in the inner lash line and get puffy. Always try to gently remove your eye makeup before hitting the hay to help eliminate any added irritation around the eyes.

7. Limit or eliminate alcohol

Alcohol dehydrates your body and skin. This dehydration can cause the delicate area around the eyes to appear sunken and dark. Also, alcohol can cause bloodshot, tired eyes. Take it easy on the alcohol by having no more than one drink per day. Instead, replace your alcohol with fluids like juice, coffee or shakes.

8. Protect Your Eyes From The Sun

Sometimes, sun exposure can also create dark circles under the eyes, by increasing the melanin content in the body. The skin near the eye region can pigment more than the surrounding skin because it's more sensitive. Because the skin is thinnest under the eyes, the blood vessels will be closer to the surface, meaning they look darker.

9. Get proper sleep

If you don't sleep properly, it does not matter how effectively you had followed all the above-given points, you may not be able to help yourself. When it comes to under eye bags/puffy eyes, nothing in the world beats the effect of a sound sleep of at least 7-9 hours at night.

10. Avoid allergens

Keep a check on your allergy symptoms and avoid excessive eyelid rubbing. Avoid the things to use or consume things that may cause your allergies. Talk to your doctor about allergy medications.

RECOMMENDED STORIES