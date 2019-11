Avocado is a well-reckoned name in the space of nutrition science. This green fruit, scientifically known as Persea Americana, is a superfood endowed with high amounts of healthy monounsaturated fatty acids, vitamin D, vitamin E, etc. It comes with a host of health benefits including improved digestion, depression alleviation, strong sight, reduced risk of osteoporosis and healthy cholesterol regulation. However, the goodness of this stony fruit isn’t restricted to health only. It offers a wide ranging variety of beauty benefits too, starting from moisturizing your skin to soothing a sunburn. Most of these benefits can be attributed to the antioxidants, vitamins and omega 3 fatty acids that avocado comes with.

Works as a moisturizer

Filled with potassium, vitamin E, lecithin (fat) etc., avocado can nourish and moisturize your skin. The outer layer of our skin can absorb these nutrients directly, so you can directly apply avocado and avocado oil on your skin.

Acne is a skin condition that is caused by accumulation of oil and dead skin cells inside the skin. Because of this accumulation, oxygen does not sneak into our body and just bounces off our skin. Eating one avocado every day can keep your body hydrated and clean, reducing the chances of oil accumulation. It also has anti-inflammatory properties which can reduce the chances of development of pimples due to acne.

Fights eczema

Eczema is a condition in which your skin becomes too dry, causing irritation and itchiness. Presence of vitamins and antioxidants in avocado can help in increasing your skin moisture and healing the lines caused by dryness. To fight off eczema, you can use avocado oil directly over your skin. It is advised that you should try it first on a small patch of your skin before applying on the whole body.

Heals wounds

Presence of fatty acid and oleic acid in avocado can help in healing your wounds, suggests a study published in the journal Evidence-Based Complementary and Alternative Medicine. Using avocado oil directly over your wound promotes collagen (a protein) synthesis and reduces the severity of the wound. Fatty acids in avocado can reduce the risk of redness and inflammation linked to wound.

Soothes a sunburn

You stepped out and your skin got burnt. This is perhaps the most common skin complaint you have. Sunburn causes dark patches on your skin. Avocado can help in the healing process and soothing the skin. Rubbing avocado oil on your sun burnt skin could provide you with relief from itching, pain, and other symptoms. Rich in beta carotene, vitamin D, vitamin E, protein, and essential fatty acids, avocado speeds up your skin’s healing process.