You are already well-versed with the many benefits of avocado. While you can reap the benefits for your skin by eating avocados every day, did you know that slathering the fruit on the skin can bring about a radiant glow?

Avocados contain fatty acids that keep the skin persistently hydrated without causing any irritation. In fact, avocados can calm inflammation and are perfect for sensitive skin. So hit the supermarket for avocados and try these beautifying recipes suggested by cosmetologist Nandita Das.

For normal skin

If your skin type is normal, this mask can be perfect for you. With yoghurt and avocados, this mask has exfoliating properties from the lactic acid and lots of vitamin B from avocados.

Mix ½ cup yoghurt with 1 ½ cup mashed avocado and add 1/4th cup honey to the mixture.

Combine everything well and leave the mixture on your skin for 20 minutes before washing your face with lukewarm water.

For dry skin:

Here’s an avocado, mango and honey mask perfect for dry skin. Honey helps lock in moisture into the skin and mango is loaded with vitamin C which helps brighten up the skin. Adding a little olive oil to the mask enriches its hydrating power.

Take 2 tablespoons mashed avocado add two tablespoons, honey.

Add two tablespoons olive oil and combine all the ingredients well.

Then add one mashed mango and mix well to the mixture.

Then apply the paste on your face and leave it for twenty minutes before rinsing your face with cold water.

For combination to oily skin:

This mask can be perfect for combination to acne prone skin. You get the soothing properties of both aloe vera and coconut oil and the hydration of avocado.

Take half an avocado, mash it and add one teaspoon coconut oil and one teaspoon aloe vera gel.

Mix all the ingredients in a bowl and then apply it to your face.

Leave it for 10 minutes and then remove it gently with a warm washcloth. Here’s a guide to selecting the best type soap for your skin type.

