Autumn Skin Care Tips: Simple Tricks And Secret Recipes For A Soft, Radiant Look

For seasonal change, you need not look further than your kitchen shelf for beauty needs.

A change of season is always harsh on your skin. Beauty expert Shahnaz Husain shares her secrets to keep your skin soft and glowing during this time.

The skin is influenced by seasonal changes and the different climatic conditions. Winter will soon be knocking at our door and there will be a lack of moisture in the air. Actually, moisture is most important to the skin. It helps to keep the skin soft and smooth. Seasonal changes and lack of moisture in the air affect the skin, making it dry.

Moisturise your skin to keep it soft

Moisturizing plays an important protective role in skin care, by sealing in natural moisture and also preventing moisture loss. The skin absorbs moisture in the form of an emulsion of oil and water. Therefore, the only way of dealing with the problem is to apply moisturizers daily, to replenish moisture loss. Dry skin also need daily nourishment with the application of rich creams, so that the skin receives emollients and is able to hold moisture better.

Moisturizers are available in both liquid and cream forms. During the dry season, for normal to dry skin, use a creamy moisturizer, applying it after cleansing and toning. It should also be applied under make-up. A liquid moisturizer can be used at night, after cleansing and nourishing the skin.

Avoid soap if you have dry skin

If the skin is very dry, avoid applying soap. Instead, use a cleanser morning and night. Apart from daily cleansing, give the skin some nourishment. As a home remedy, you can try applying a little sesame seed (til) oil and pat the skin with a hot moist towel. Or, you one can apply a little milk, with a few drops of honey, leave it on for 10 to 15 minutes and wash off with water. These treatments are especially good for normal to dry skins.

Oily skin? Beware of superficial dryness

Oily skins can hold moisture better than normal or dry skins. But, oily skins can also be short of moisture. This happens during the dry winter season, when there is a superficial dryness of the outermost layer of the skin. You can identify it by the taut, uncomfortable feeling immediately after washing. Some areas of the skin may also acquire tiny white flakes. Heavy moisturizers should not be applied on oily skins, as the pores can get clogged with oil and lead to blackheads, open pores and even pimples. During the dry season, a light moisturizing lotion may be applied.

A few tips just for you

Here are a few tips to take care of your skin as the season changes and we approach winter.

If you have an oily skin, add one teaspoon pure glycerin to 50 ml rose water. Put it in a bottle and shake well. Apply this on the face. This moisturizes the skin, without making it oily.

If you have dry skin, apply honey daily and wash off with plain water after 20 minutes. For dry skin, you can also mix half a teaspoon honey, one teaspoon rose water and one teaspoon dried milk powder. Mix into a paste and apply on the face. Wash off after 20 minutes.

Milk is another kitchen ingredient that is commonly available in every home. It contains proteins, fats, vitamins and minerals. It relieves dryness, nourishes and softens the skin.

Yogurt also nourishes the skin. It restores the pH balance of the skin. Applied on the skin, it relieves dryness and removes tan. Take 2 teaspoons Yogurt and add a pinch of turmeric. Mix and apply on the face. Wash off after 20 minutes. Turmeric is a natural antiseptic and has an anti-inflammatory action.

Mash a banana and add a little rose water. Apply on the face and wash off after 20 minutes. Banana hydrates, nourishes and tightens the skin, while rose water tones and moisturizes.

Indeed, for seasonal change, you need not look further than your kitchen shelf for beauty needs!

(This article is authored by Shahnaz Husain, a Padma Shri Award recipient and pioneer of the Ayurvedic beauty movement and the head of a global network of franchise ventures and 375 formulations.)

