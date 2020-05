Gone are the days when only women used to take time to get ready. Now, thank God, it’s considered normal for men to take care of their skin and hair. Grooming is an essential part of a man’s life and especially during summer, it gets even more important to play your cards right considering the sweat and the heat which comes hand in hand with this season. Whether it’s about staying indoors or before lockdown, you are constantly being judged on your basic grooming habits. Many men fail to make a good first impression on the other person even if they are well dressed and well-spoken. This may happen because of a few common mistakes they make while grooming themselves. Take a look at some of the don’ts which men usually fail to understand while practicing their daily beauty routine. Also Read - Want to go bare-chested this summer? It may be healthy to shave off your chest hair first

Don’t over-do the perfume

This is one of the most common grooming bloopers men make. When it is about cologne or deos during summers, men usually believe the more the merrier, which is exactly where they go wrong. These products are there to ward off the bad body odour which you may get after sweating due to the hot temperature. But making excessive use of such products may have a bad effect on you causing people to run away. Perfumes contain respiratory sensitizers that trigger wheezing or asthma, hormone sensitizers that may throw your endocrine system off balance and a lot of secret ingredients that are harmful to your reproductive system when they build up in your body over time. Therefore, you need to limit the use of the spray instead of bathing into it.

Don’t lock away your razor

Not every month is a no-shave-November. A lot of men who are trying to achieve a macho and raw look usually refuse to use razors on their beards even during summers. This makes their stubble look too much and over-the-top shabby and ungroomed. You may start developing irritation on your skin which leads to problems like itchiness and rashes. Since you have a bushy beard, it may also catch a lot of dust and dirt. According to a study reported in dailymail.co, in 2019, men with beards carry more germs than dogs with deadly bacteria in their facial hair. Therefore, make good use of your shaving cream and razor during the hot summer season.

Don’t ignore your skin

Just applying perfume and taking care of your beard isn’t enough. Summer season is here and so are the skin problems like acne and oily skin issues. The seasonal heat does take a toll on your skin if you are not taking proper care of yourself. Therefore, start cleansing, toning and moisturizing your skin while a home. And don’t forget to exfoliate using a scrub which keeps all the dirt and oil at a bay. You may use natural kitchen ingredients like honey and oats to make a DIY homemade face mask to ward off the oily skin. The oat and honey scrub is one of the most effective scrubbing treatments for oily skin. Mix 1 tbsp oats and 1 tsp honey with a little bit of water to make a thick paste. Apply this mixture to your face and leave on for 20 minutes. Now gently massage it on your face before washing it off with cold water.