Many people are used to repeating their outfits and even inner wears. This may be a big culprit behind your bad smelling body.

Sweat is one of the most common and embarrassing evils of summer. However, like most evils, it doesn’t come alone. Sweat brings along its inseparable ally: Body odour. A smelly body is actually the cause of embarrassment, not the sweat for that matter.

HOW DOES ODOURLESS SWEAT MAKE YOU STINK?

Sweat itself doesn’t have any odour. However, when sweat, its proteins are broken down into acid by bacteria. That is the reason behind a smelly body. However, sweat from every part of your body doesn’t lead to odour. Armpits, groin, and pubic area are the body parts that stink the most and there’s a reason behind it. This is because the sweat in these areas is released into hair follicles. However, sweat isn’t the only culprit behind body odour. Hormonal changes during puberty can also be the cause.

COMBAT PLAN FOR BODY ODOUR

From changing clothes frequently to reducing your garlic intake, these easy-to-follow these simple

Choose an antiperspirant over deodorant

A deodorant will help you get rid of only bad odour and feel fresh whereas an antiperspirant reduces sweat as well. Aluminum, an active ingredient of this odour controlling product is responsible for this. Always use it while you are sleeping.

Keep your underarms shaved

Your armpits are the breeding grounds of bacteria, thanks to its moist environment. As already mentioned, the hair follicles where your sweat breaks are responsible for the stink. So, keeping your underarms shaved is a must to get rid of body odour.

Try this solution

Hydrogen peroxide and water can help you fight body odour. Follow these steps to prepare the solution:

· Use 1 tsp of peroxide (around 3%) to 1 cup of water (almost 8 ounces).

· Wipe this solution on the affected areas with a washcloth. Focus on your underarm, feet, groin using a washcloth. This will help in destroying some of the bacteria that creates bad odour.

Keep changing clothes

Many people are used to repeating their outfits and even inner wears. This may be a big culprit behind your bad smelling body. Also, once you are back from the gym don’t forget to take a shower. Change the sweaty sportswear as early as possible They are the hotspots for bacteria.

Go slow on garlic and onion

These two kitchen favourites are beneficial for your health. But they, alongside some fatty foods or oils can seep through your skin pores and lead to body odour too. So, go a little slow on them if you are trying combatting stink.

Wear breathable fabrics Cotton is the best choice for summer when you are likely to sweat a lot. This natural fibre is better than polyesters, nylon, and rayon while it comes to beating body odour. The reason is simple: It allows the sweat to evaporate instead of trapping it the skin.