According to researchers at the National Institute of Health (NIH), USA, consumption and direct application of green tea can treat irritation of skin, lesion and redness caused by acne. This is a skin disorder that occurs when your hair follicles get clogged with oil and dead skin cells.

Green tea is made from the leaves of the Camellia sinensis tea plant. This is rich in a substance called catechins, which are plant-based elements that have anti-inflammatory, antibiotic and antioxidant properties. These attack the free radicals in your body and reduce your chances of developing cancer. Other than this, green tea also contains epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG) polyphenol – a micronutrient, which helps treat digestive disorders. It also helps in preventing weight gain and diabetes. According to NIH, it is the presence of catechin and EGCG in green tea that makes it an effective tool in the treatment of acne.

Green tea prevents acne by regulating androgen levels

Along with having anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and anti-microbial properties, catechin and EGCG also help in lowering the cholesterol level of the body. Without bad cholesterol, the body cannot produce sebum (oil) that clogs the skin pores. The order to produce sebum is transmitted by the androgen hormone. Fluctuation in the level of this hormone may lead to the increased production of sebum in your body. EGCG can help moderate the androgen level and thereby reduce your risk of hormonal acne.

HOW TO USE GREEN TEA TO TREAT ACNE

There are various ways in which you can use green tea for acne treatment. You can choose the best method through trial and error. It works differently for different skin types and tones. Broadly, there are two ways in which it can be helpful. You can consume green tea, and its properties can make your skin better from the inside. Or, you can apply it directly on your skin.

Drink green tea

Although this beverage is not usually associated with acne, it is known to prevent breakouts. It is not clear how much you should drink to reap the benefits. The National Institute of Health suggests that tea brewed at home is more effective than the instant variety found in the market. According to NIH, instant green tea contains a lot of sugar, which is not good for health.

Apply it as a mask

If you prefer to apply green tea directly on your skin, then make a mask first. To do this, remove the leaves from the tea bag, moisten them with water and then add them to a solution of honey and aloe vera. Apply the mask for 10 to 20 minutes daily. You will soon find your skin stripped of oil and irritation. If you don’t prefer masks, then you can also spray or use cotton balls to apply green tea on your face.