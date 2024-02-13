Are You Guilty Of Making These 5 Makeup Mistakes?

There are certain dos and don'ts that come with makeup application and removal that need to be diligently followed for the sake of your skin.

Many people wonder if makeup is bad for their skin, especially if a particular product or brand causes acne. The problem, however, lies in how people wear makeup and remove it. There are certain dos and don'ts that come with makeup application and removal that need to be diligently followed for the sake of your skin. Taking to Instagram, Dr (Major) Gurveen Waraich, a dermatologist, talked about five common makeup mistakes. Take a look.

According to the expert, the problem lies not in makeup itself, but how you are applying and removing it, and the kind of product that is going on your skin.

The first makeup mistake is applying it on dry skin. This is a no-no, because not only will the makeup appear "cakey", it can also lead to skin irritation, said the doctor. Before directly applying the makeup on skin, you need to prime it "either with a hydrating serum or a moisturiser, or even a sunscreen if it is daytime".

The second makeup mistake, according to the dermatologist, is that of using makeup wipes to remove makeup. "Makeup wipes are a big 'no'. They dry out the skin and do not remove the makeup completely; there are chances of acne and skin irritation. Makeup wipes are also an environmental hazard," she said.

The third mistake is using high-coverage foundation on a regular basis with frequent touch-ups. Why is this bad for the skin? "There is definitely a very high chance of congestion or clogging of skin with high-coverage foundations. Keep them for special occasions. For regular use, stick to light BB creams, CC creams, or tinted sunscreens," the dermatologist advised.

The fourth thing to keep in mind is that one must not sleep with their makeup on.

Using dirty makeup tools is also something you must never do. Ideally, you should clean your tools after every use, said Dr Gurveen. She added that cleaning them once a week is "doable and practical".

Have you been committing these makeup mistakes?