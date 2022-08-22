Are Sunspots Dangerous? 4 Therapies To Get Rid Of Them

4 Therapies To Get Rid Of Sunspots

How do you know that the hyperpigmented spots on your skin cause by sun are harmless? Find out all about this and how to get rid of it.

Sunspots usually occur on the skin and are a consequence of excess sun exposure. They are flat, small, dark skin lesions. They are also referred to as solar lentigines. According to experts, they're caused by ultraviolet (UV) light exposure, which then causes pigment-producing cells, or melanocytes, to multiply locally. As a consequence there is an increase of pigment in the cells of the skin.

Age is one of the factors that increases the chances of sunspots. But it is mainly the result of the penetrating rays if the sun especially UV rays. Experts have linked age as a factor to this issue because the occurrence of sunspots happens after exposure to a cumulative amount of suns rays.

ARE SUNSPOTS DANGEROUS?

According to dermatologists, sunspots are not harmful in itself. They however recommend regular checkups. These lentigines on the skin are not known to be inherently dangerous or precancerous. But it can be an indirect marker of cancer or risk of skin cancer. The presence of these lentigines means that the person has been exposed to the sun a lot and that is why the lentigines have formed. This creates a risk of skin cancer.

Experts say that some of the lentigines can also have similar properties like other skin cancers such as melanoma. If you have any such spots on your skin, get them checked out by a dermatologist if there are changes in color, if it has irregular borders, is black, begins to bleed, or increases in size.

WAYS TO GET RID OF THEM ACCORDING TO EXPERTS

Though sunspots will fade somewhat over time, they likely won't disappear completely because the skin has been permanently damaged. However, there are several treatments that can help diminish their appearance for cosmetic purposes.

Laser Resurfacing

Laser therapy involves the use of laser beams that can remove sun damage layer by layer. After the skin is remove, new skin grows in its place. This procedure takes about 3o minutes minimum time but also depends on the severity and the number of spots present on the skin. The healing process from this therapy take about 10 to 21 days.

Intense Pulse light (IPL)

A pulse of light energy is used by Intense Pulse Light (IPL) to target sunspots present on the skin. The melanin is treated by heat and destroyed, this removes the dark spots. This procedure usually takes 30 minutes and it is hardly painful. The sessions required depends on the patients and the severity of the spots.

Cryotherapy

A liquid nitrogen is used in cryotherapy to remove lesions and spots to freeze them off. It is a considerable safe process and takes just a few minutes. Sometimes, instead of liquid nitrogen, nitrous oxide can also be used to treat dark spots like sunspots. It is less aggressive and less likely to cause blisters.

Chemical Peels

Through this procedure, an acid solution is applied to the skin. It creates a controlled wound which eventually peels off and new skin regenerates in its place. This procedure however is painful and could cause a sensation of burn which lasts a few minutes. The burning sensation is treated with cold compress and pain medications prescribed by doctors.

