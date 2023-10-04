Apple Cider Vinegar Benefits: How To Remove Chemical Buildup From Your Scalp With ACV?

Chemical and product build up can wreak havoc on your scalp and hair health. But, did you know apple cider vinegar can prevent this?

Apple cider vinegar (ACV) has recently become a very popular health tonic. Its benefits and use are multifaceted. First, let us understand what it actually is. ACV is made of crushed fermented apples, yeast, vinegar and sugar. Because of the presence of acetic acid and good bacteria after due to the fermentation process, it is widely used as an ingredient in food. It is known to aid gut health problems, improve metabolism and digestion, aid in weight loss, etc.

But, did you know that apple cider vinegar can benefit your hair and scalp? Once again, the presence of bacteria and acid in ACV can keep your scalp away from numerous scalp or hair problems. Let us find out the benefits:

How Does Apple Cider Vinegar Benefit Scalp And Hair Health?

One of the major complaints from people living in cities is that the quality of water is very poor. Cities use a lot of chemicals to purify water and in the process make it toxic for our skin and hair health. Hard water is very high in minerals like calcium, magnesium bicarbonate, and sulfates. These chemicals are not good for our hair. When we use hard water in our hair regularly, it can lead to the accumulation and buildup of chemicals on our scalp. This can wreak havoc on hair and scalp health. People may face problems like dry hair, hair fall, itchy scalp, brittle hair and dull hair. This build up prevents nutrients from going in the scalp and oil and sweat from coming out of it.

But there is news for you; ACV can help prevent this chemical buildup on your scalp, thereby keeping it healthy and fresh. Here are the benefits:

ACV can prevent product buildup on scalp It can fight fungi and bacteria It can prevent dandruff It can ease symptoms of eczema It can remove calcium build up from scalp It can increase hair shine

Here's How You Can Use It

The process of using ACV is very simple:

Wash your hair with shampoo Condition your hair Rise it off Apply two to four tablespoons of ACV Dilute it with water It is better if you use filter water in this step Pour it on your scalp slowly Make sure to cover every inch You do not need to pour it on your hair strands Let it sit for 2 to 3 minutes Massage gently for 1 or 2 minutes Rinse it off with plain water

You can use apple cider vinegar two times every week. This will be enough to prevent any kind of build up in your scalp thereby promoting hair growth and shine.

