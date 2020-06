Moles are often considered as beauty spots. But for some, they are unwanted marks. These are small, dark brown, pink or black spots triggered by clusters of pigmented cells. Appearing generally between childhood and adolescence, moles are found more commonly found in light-skinned people. One can have 10-40 of them anywhere in the body. They can come alone or in groups and fade away with time or change appearance. Moles are generally smaller than 1/4th inch in diameter. Though the exact cause behind them is unknown, it is speculated that they can be the result of genetic factors and sun damage. Moles are generally harmless. However, on rare occasions, they can become cancerous. If those innocent spots are bothering you, some home remedies like apple cider vinegar, garlic paste and others may come to your rescue. Try before opting for commercially available products or surgical intervention. Also Read - How to clean and sanitise your makeup kit

Garlic Paste

Garlic is a natural healing herb which contains a natural enzyme that helps to reduce the pigmentation of the skin. It can be applied to reduce moles on your skin effectively. Garlic is very warm which works wonderfully well in removing or burning the mole. Also Read - World Environment Day 2020: Be aware of the toxins in your lipsticks and shampoos

How to

Simply crush a few garlic cloves and form a paste.

Now, apply the paste on the mole.

Once the paste starts to dry, apply an adhesive bandage over the mole and leave it overnight.

Repeat this for a week and you will soon get rid of that spot.

Apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar is one of the most commonly used ingredients to get rid of moles. Malic and tartaric, the acids found in the vinegar, can actually dissolve your moles.

How to

Take a cotton pad and apply some apple cider vinegar to it.

Now, clean the mole with a cotton pad and leave it over the mole for an hour.

Repeat this for two weeks to get rid of moles.

Castor oil

Castor oil is helpful in tackling a lot of skin ailments and removing moles is just one of its qualities.

How to

Take one tablespoon of castor oil and mix it with one tablespoon of baking soda.

Apply the paste to the mole and leave it overnight.

Wash it off in the morning.

Apply the paste for a month to see results.

Pineapple juice

Pineapple juice is known to kill bacteria, hence it is used extensively in many skin creams. It can also be helpful in removing moles.

How to

Simply take some pineapple juice and mix it with sea salt (to make a good scrub).

Now apply the mixture over the mole and start to scrub.

Scrub the area for 15 minutes to remove the top layer of the mole.

Use this scrub for a week for best results.

Aloe vera

Aloe vera works wonders in healing your skin and also has antibacterial properties. Apply aloe vera pulp to your mole. It will help in the gradual remission of moles.

How to