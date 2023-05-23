Apple Cider Vinegar: 6 Ways To Use It In Your Daily Beauty Routine

Apple cider vinegar comes with a whole lot of beauty benefits. Shahnaz Husain shares some tips to use it in your daily routine.

Apple cider vinegar is one of the most useful remedies for common beauty problems. It helps to restore the normal acid-alkaline balance of the skin and scalp. That is why it is of help to pimple and acne prone skin. All said and done, apple cider vinegar, like all vinegars is acidic. The main component is ascetic acid. It also has other acids, along with vitamins, mineral salts and amino acid. As far as external beauty care is concerned, apple cider vinegar has been used for a number of skin and hair problems. For example, it makes a good hair rinse, restoring normal balances and adding shine to the hair. After shampoo, add two tablespoons apple cider vinegar to a mug of water and use it as a last rinse.

Let us see how you can use apple cider vinegar in your beauty routine.

Get rid of dandruff

If you have dandruff, wash your hair with a mild herbal shampoo three times a week, using less shampoo and rinsing very well with water. Half an hour before shampoo, apply two tablespoons vinegar on the scalp, massaging it lightly into the scalp. In case of sticky dandruff that adheres to the scalp, soak cotton wool in apple cider vinegar and rub gently on the scalp to dislodge the flakes.

Restore balance to acne prone skin

Apple cider vinegar can also be used to restore balance to acne prone skin. Mix one part vinegar with three parts water. Soak cotton wool in the solution and dab on the face. The skin has a natural acid mantle and restoring the acid-alkaline balance helps to keep the skin healthy.

Keep itching at bay

If there is itching on body skin, vinegar helps to relieve itching. Add some vinegar to bath water and rinse the body with it, specially the parts with itching.

Lice infestation? Apple cider vinegar can help

If you wish to try home remedies for lice infestations, apply apple cider vinegar on the hair and scalp. After an hour, comb with a fine lice comb and get the nits (eggs) taken out by hand. Vinegar loosens the nits and they are easier to remove. Then wash the hair with a mild herbal shampoo. After shampoo, add two tablespoons vinegar to a mug of water and use as a last rinse. Then comb again with the lice comb. Do this daily for one week.

Use it as a toner

Dilute apple cider vinegar with two parts water and spread the concoction over your face with a cotton ball to replace your current toner. You can do this at night after washing, and in the morning before you apply your moisturizer. A dab of apple cider vinegar can also be left on the skin overnight to fade age spots or acne scars.

Be free of warts

It is said that apple cider vinegar also helps warts. It is best to refer warts to a dermatologist, or go for homeopathic treatment, but if you wish to try home remedies, apply the vinegar on the warts daily using cotton wool. It is said that this causes them to finally fall out. For warts, soak a cotton ball in apple cider vinegar, then fasten the cotton ball over the wart with a Band-Aid overnight. The skin may swell some as it reacts with the solution. However, the wart will fall off. Once it falls off, the treatment should be continued for a few more days, to make sure the wart doesn't return.

(This article is contributed by Shahnaz Husain, a Padma Shri Award recipient and pioneer of the Ayurvedic beauty movement and the head of a global network of franchise ventures and 375 formulations)

