A good diet is one of THE most factors for healthy and beautiful skin. Vitamin C is one of the many nutrients that you need to up the intake of if you want glowing skin. Vitamin C is rich in antioxidants which prevent free radical cell damage which happens because of environmental pollutants and even sun exposure. Vitamin C also helps the proper functioning of Vitamin E, another important nutrient for your skin. Did you know that Vitamin C is also crucial because it helps produce collagen which is responsible for skin regeneration and elasticity? A number of people depend on Vitamin C supplements to fulfil their daily quota of Vitamin C. Here are some fruits and vegetables.

Kiwifruit: Kiwifruit is a fruit that’s known for its high vitamin c content and that’s why it is considered one of the best foods for your skin and hair. If you want glowing skin and healthy, flowing hair you need to eat kiwifruits regularly.

Papaya: Not just Vitamin C, papaya also has lots of vitamin C. Just a cup of papaya can give you enough vitamin C for the day.

Coconut: Coconut milk is excellent for your skin as it contains vitamin C which moisturizes and maintains the elasticity and flexibility of your skin which helps prevent wrinkles, sagging skin and age spots.

Guavas: Guavas can give you a significant portion of your daily requirement of vitamin C. In fact, guavas have more Vitamin C as compared to oranges.

Lemon: Rich in Vitamin C, lemons can fulfil half of your daily requirement of Vitamin C. Just have lemon juice or lemon tea.

Strawberries: Strawberries have vitamin C that can protect your body from oxidative damage caused by free radicals that can break collagen and make you get wrinkles and other signs of ageing. These winter berries also have alpha-hydroxy acid which is good for the skin. The Vitamin c content in strawberries can also help tame hair fall, prevent dandruff and split ends.