Bought a cute a monokini? Great! But have you noticed the tan marks that are left behind when you spend even a little amount of time swimming in the sun? It takes ages for these suntan marks to go away completely. Besides, the sun cause wrinkles, ageing, thinning of the skin and even skin cancer. It can also dry up the skin. While home remedies for suntan can help to a certain extent, it will really help if you follow these tips to ensure you don’t get them in the first place.

Make sure you don’t go swimming outside between 10 am to 4 pm. Try to stay indoors during this time. Plan outdoor activities for the early morning or late afternoon.

Always take a shower rinse with fresh water and apply emollients, moisturizing lotions or sunscreen lotions only after that. The sunblock and moisturisers will seep into your skin deeper after a shower.

Sunscreens or sunblocks like zinc oxide or titanium dioxide creams or lotion are safe and effective for protecting the skin from sun damage. It can also act as a shield to protect you from the harsh chlorine and other chemicals of the swimming pool water.

You need to reapply sunblock. The effect of sunscreen starts to wear off after 30 minutes so make sure you reapply it or limit your swim time to that much.

After swimming, take a shower and rinse your hair and skin. Then, make a pack of raw milk, gram flour (besan) and turmeric (haldi) and apply it on your body and keep it for 15 minutes. Then wash it with water. This will remove the existing tan and prevent further tanning.

While bikinis and monokinis are cute looking, they don’t cover much of your body exposing your skin to the harsh rays of the sun. Try to get a swimming suit that covers your hands and legs entirely.