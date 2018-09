Periorbital circles, more popularly known as dark circles, are a bane many of us suffer from. While there can be bad lifestyle habits to blame for this, it is also important to note that dark circles can be due to factors like hereditary traits or can be due to health conditions like kidney and thyroid disease and even ageing. The skin under our eyes is extremely thin and delicate and one of the most sensitive. This skin becomes thinner and saggy due to the factors mentioned above making the blood vessels underneath visible. One of the best ways to deal with dark circles is to hide it with makeup: concealers, under eye creams and serums, foundations, BB and CC creams and even lipstick. But hiding dark circles with makeup offers only a temporary solution. You must try these natural ways to banish dark circles and get fresher looking peepers:

• Cold milk: Using anything cold or frozen on your skin helps shrink the blood vessels and soothe the eyes. It will help get rid of puffiness and dark circles and even fine lines. Milk, a natural moisturiser will soften, heal and nourish the damaged under eye skin due to the presence of lactic acid in it. Just dab a cotton ball in a bowl of cold milk and place it over your eyes for 5-10 minutes and then wash it off with cold water. Do this before going to bed every night.

• Slices of refrigerated potato or cucumber: These are also very cooling on the eyes because of the enzymes and the astringent properties in these vegetables. These could help you get rid of crow’s feet and fine lines around your eyes, making them look younger and fresher.

• Cool coconut water: Coconut water has skin-brightening properties that will lighten the area under your eyes.