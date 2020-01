You are almost spoilt for choice when it comes to choosing the best anti-ageing product for your skin. However, it can be a tricky task indeed. Here, we help you make an informed choice while hunting for a product that’ll resist time from leaving its marks on your face and make you look younger for years. Try to equip your beauty arsenal with these elements or look for them in the ingredient list of your beauty buys.

Copper

Your skin cells harbour this metal in trace amounts. The function of copper is to hold the proteins in your skin together. This anti-ageing ingredient that prevents sagging and wrinkle formation, the most prominent marks of time on your skin. Moreover, copper is tender on your skin.

Broad-Spectrum Sunscreen

Starting from wrinkles to spots, sun damage is one of the leading culprits behind those marks of ageing on your face. So, using a sunscreen is the first step towards promoting anti-ageing. It’s a must, agree dermatologists. You should look for one with an SPF value of 30. There are two varieties of sunscreens available in the market: Mineral-based and chemical-based. Also, go for a product that guards you against both UVA and UVB rays.

Glycolic Acid

This acid is an exfoliant that helps you get rid of dead skin cells. It also makes the texture of your skin smooth, removing fine lines and other marks of ageing. Glycolic acid is also instrumental in certain proteins of your skin and retaining its elasticity, essential to keep looking young.

Green Tea

We are aware of the fact that this tea is endowed with anti-oxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. Moreover, green tea is rich in certain flavonoids. All these protect your skin from sunburn and prevents the essential skin proteins from breaking down. The flavonoids also promote skin cell regeneration.

Jojoba Oil

This oil is made from extracts of the jojoba plants that grow in the desert. Rich in vitamins E, B-complex, zinc and vitamins, it helps you keep the signs of ageing at bay. If you apply this oil regularly, your acne will be under control and dark circles will be lightened. This oil can also be the solution to under-eye puffiness, another mark of ageing.

Kojic Acid

Excessive exposure to sun leads to skin pigmentation that makes you look older than you are. Kojic acid is an anti-ageing agent helps you deal with this dermatologic issue. Moreover, it acts as a remedy for your malfunctioning skin cells and prevents premature damage.

Vitamin C

This is a powerful anti-oxidant that works on your wrinkles and fine lines while giving a plump appearance to your skin. Vitamin C also guards your skin against environmental pollution and UV ray damage.

Vitamin E

The impact of this nutrient is similar to that of vitamin C. Additionally, it prevents inflammation of the skin, experts observe.