There are so many myths surrounding the use of sunscreens. Many of us skip putting sunscreen because we don’t think it really makes a difference. Some also think that since we are dark-skinned we don’t need to use sunscreen. Plus, choosing the right sunscreen can be a hassle because we don’t have clarity about certain terms like SPF, UVA rays etc. Celebrity dermatologist Dr Rashmi Shetty helps clear some doubts about sunscreen.

What is SPF? SPF refers to sun protection factor. Your sunscreen pack can have SPF 30 or SPF 50. 1 SPF protects you for 10 minutes. So when you use a sunscreen of SPF 30, it means you have protection for about 300 minutes. But you need to understand that you can have guaranteed protection for 300 minutes because you tend to sweat, wipe your face, touch it etc. all of which can take the sunscreen and the protection off your face. This is why you need to reapply sunscreen every four hours.

How do ultraviolet (UV) rays affect the skin? UVA rays damage the most because they cause ageing and can even cause changes in the DNA and eventually skin cancer. UVB rays touch the top layer of the skin and cause burning.

Is SPF 50 better instead of SPF 50 sunscreen because it offers protection for more time? Ideally, SPF 30 should suffice. Many of us spend a lot of time indoors and not directly under the sun. Hence we tend to sweat less. If you sweat excessively or if you are constantly out in the sun, then you can consider putting SPF 50.

Should I skip sunscreen because I am dark skinned? Everybody needs sunscreen regardless of the melanin content in their skin. Even though we are blessed with skin protection mechanism, we can suffer from conditions like skin cancer or sunburn and ageing.

If I put sunscreen, I am fully protected against sun damage: Sunscreen is your first line of defence. You will need to cover your body with full-length linen fabric clothing, wear a scarf and sunglasses to reduce as much sun damage as possible.

Can I skip wearing a sunscreen when I’m indoors? You don’t use sunscreen for protection against sunlight. You use sunscreen for protection against UV rays which can penetrate through surfaces like glass too. So you will need to use sunscreen everywhere.