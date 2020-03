Time passes by, leaving its mark on your body. But the signs of ageing are most prominent on your face. Those wrinkles, those fine lines here and there, bother you apart from other physical manifestations of ageing. But just like your physical health, your skin also needs extra care as you grow old. So, you make that effort to buy the commercially anti-ageing creams to hide those wrinkles and fine lines. But are they really effective? Well, some of them might be. The effectiveness of these anti-ageing creams majorly depends on what do their ingredients and the way you use them. Here, we guide you on both. However, it’s best to consult a dermatologist before picking up an anti-ageing cream from the market. While we tell you how to choose and use products for your ageing skin, remember that your lifestyle plays a crucial role in making you look old or young. A sound sleep cycle, the right foods and an active lifestyle are probably your best ‘look-young pals’. Well, here goes your fool proof guide to anti-ageing creams.

Look for these ingredients in your anti-ageing cream

Anti-ageing creams need certain ingredients to be effective. Therefore, look for them in the ingredients list while picking up a product to look young:

Ceramides (They keep outermost layer of your skin strong and healthy.

Vitamic C (boosts your skin’s SPF levels).

Collagen (keeps the foundation of your skin strong and firm).

Lactic acid (makes your skin more even and radiant).

Glycolic Acid (improves skin texture, skin tone and pore size).

Check the concentration levels as well

Active ingredients in an anti-ageing cream are meant to improve your skin and make the product even more effective. Vitamins A, E and C are the examples of such ingredients. Usually, the anti-ageing or anti-wrinkle creams which have lower concentration of these active ingredients are either not very effective or their effectiveness is short-lived. Therefore, pick up products with a high concentration of active ingredients.

You’ll need to use them frequency

If you use an anti-ageing cream once in a blue moon it will not work. You need to use these anti-wrinkle creams once or twice daily for a few weeks to actually witness the desired results. However, there are good chances that once you stop using these creams your skin may get back to its same condition. So, while using an anti-ageing cream, make sure you eat well, maintain a sleep schedule and stay active. All these will go a long way in helping you look young.

Beware of the side effects

Anti-ageing creams may have a few side effects too. They can cause rashes, burning, irritation, etc. depending upon the texture of your skin. Therefore, to keep yourself safe from the side effects, read and follow the instructions written on the pack of the cream.