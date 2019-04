Spotting your first few strands of grey hair can be really distressing. I almost panicked when I saw about 10 (maybe more) strands of grey hair almost 6 months ago on my scalp. That’s when I decided to try applying Dabur Amla hair oil. I have never been satisfied with my hair. It’s too dry, frizzy and fine. The addition of grey hair to this list was too distressing for me, a 31-year-old. Of course, it didn’t help them I grew even more stressed after looking at grey hair because stress can lead to greying of hair, hair loss and other conditions. Unlike some of my friends who have ‘embraced’ the greys and somehow look glam with it, I haven’t been able to do so. I have never coloured my hair and I didn’t want to start doing it now, not so soon anyway. So instead of going in for touch-ups or colouring or simply accepting this change, I decided to Google for quick, safe, home remedies of greying of hair. One of the first remedies for grey hair that came to my mind was amla – both topical application of amla hair oil and consumption of amla. Rich in Vitamin C and antioxidants, amla can give your hair volume and help your hair overcome nutritional deficiencies to reduce greying of hair [1]. Here are causes of premature greying of hair.

What Dabur Amla hair oil promises

This hair oil claims to moisturise your scalp, prevents hair damage caused by chemicals, sunlight and pollution, control pre-mature greying of hair, gives you healthy hair and enhance hair growth to give you longer, stronger and thicker hair.

How to use Dabur Amla hair oil

I usually warm the oil a little, spread it on my palms and massage it into the scalp. I use it on its own and sometimes with Bajaj Almond Drops hair oil or any other oil. I leave it on overnight and wash it the next day.

My experience with Dabur Amla hair oil

The first thing you notice is the colour—it’s dark green. I haven’t tried making amla oil at home so I don’t know if this the natural colour of amla oil. The bottle does say it has permitted colours. The immediate next thing you notice when you open the bottle is the very strong smell. Now, I do not mind the smell because 1) I don’t wear it outside my home 2) I am not very sensitive to smells; I don’t usually get headaches or any kind of irritation with strong smells. The smell is not exactly pleasant but not irritating either. It spreads easily all over the scalp because it has a very smooth, almost water-like consistency. You need not mix it with other oils.

You need only a little coin-sized quantity to cover your hair. It’s quite light. Your hair won’t weigh down with oiliness and it can easily be washed off with shampoo. (Read: Product Review of OGX Organix Repairing Awapuhi Ginger Shampoo) I know it’s too early to notice if it has actually stopped greying of my hair. I intend to continue using it with the hope that it will! I have heard of a lot of people claiming that this oil has made their black and delayed greying. My hair definitely became softer. I don’t have dandruff but I sometimes have a dry flaky scalp. Whenever I use this, I feel like the oil cleanses my hair of the buildup of these flakes.

Pros

Very economically priced

Cleanses the hair

Very light on the scalp and hair

Cons

Very strong smell that could be irritating to some

It doesn’t work that well for dry, frizzy hair

Price: Rs 190 for 450 ml

Disclaimer: TheHealthSite does not endorse any brands and is not responsible for its efficacy. The review is based on the author’s experience with the product.

Image source: Dabur website

Reference:

[1] Datta, H. S., & Paramesh, R. (2010). Trends in ageing and skin care: Ayurvedic concepts. Journal of Ayurveda and integrative medicine, 1(2), 110.