The health of your skin mirrors the health of your body. With a healthy diet and proper lifestyle, you can delay ageing, say experts. As a person ages, the skin goes through reduced activity of sebaceous glands which results in dry skin. Also, thinning of epidermis and dermis causes sagging and wrinkling and slower repair of skin tissue, and age also leads to reduced blood supply to the skin, causing slow repair and metabolic activity. Bindiya A Gupta, National Training Manager, Organic Harvest and Pankaj Agarwal, Managing Director and Co-founder, Just Organik share how one can slow down the skin’s ageing process:

* Dietary changes: A healthy diet and lifestyle will go a long way in promoting collagen production. Your best bet to combat the natural decline that happens with age. A smart way for vegetarians and vegans to support collagen production is to eat fruits and vegetables plentiful in collagen boosting nutrients.

Include lots of a fresh fruits, vegetables and nuts and seeds to keep your antioxidant levels and collagen levels high. Also reduce alcohol consumption and junk foods to maintain a healthy skin.

* Sun protection: Use sun protection regularly so you protect the skin from UV radiation damage. Ensure you apply sunscreen at least 15 minutes before you go outdoors.

* Hydration: It is extremely important to stay hydrated throughout the day. Use hydrating gel or moisturiser and organic lightweight oils like Jojoba oil to maintain the oil barrier of the skin.

* Avoid both active and passive smoking to keep your skin healthy and young for long.

* Incorporate organic skincare that nourish your skin with antioxidants, collagen protein and reduce skin damage.

* Healthy eating takes the biggest share when it comes to keeping the skin healthy and glowing. The festive season is the time when the body needs to stay hydrated and continuous replenishment of minerals and vitamins are needed. It is advisable to continually consume fresh and organic fruits and vegetables to keep the body immune to ailments.

The addition of medicinal herbs and organic spices in diet will also help.

* Skin needs to be taken care of externally through the application of various organic products. Turmeric, Aloe Vera, Gooseberry, Avocado, Tea Tree Oil, Shea Butter, Sea Salt, and other herbal oils and herbs have the ability to rejuvenate the skin.