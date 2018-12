For many of us, mornings are a bit of a haze. Somehow, we manage to wake ourselves up, get ready and probably eat a hurried breakfast. Skin care is the last thing you are concerned about during that time of the day. But the fact is during mornings your skin needs special care. Thankfully, this doesn’t take a lot of time. Here are some tips you ought to follow every morning.

After you wake up, splash your face and eyes with some cold water. This will not only wake you up, it will make you feel refreshed. It is also an effective and temporary remedy for brightenin dark circles. You could also wash your eyes with Triphala water every morning to avoid puffiness. To make triphala water, soak Triphala powder (powder of Amla, Bhibhitaki and Harda) overnight and filter it in the morning. You will see a significant difference in and around your eyes!

Cleanse your skin with a good facial cleanser. Your night cream and other accumulated dirt need to be washed away gently. Cleansing will ensure your pores get clean and oil-free.

You will also need to exfoliate about twice a week. Make sure that your exfoliator has natural ingredients like baking soda, coffee grounds, ground walnuts or other similar ingredients. Make sure you exfoliate gently. Give attention to your nose. This step will help eliminate blackheads.

Apply potato slices in your undereye area for about 5 minutes or massage your eyes in a circular motion with a few drops of apricot oil or badam oil. This will help reduce puffiness.

Moisturise your skin with a good mosituriser in circular motion. If you have a bit of time, you could also apply a thin layer of malai and keep it on for 10 minutes while you do your other work. This will work like a natural mosituriser.

Apply sunscreen of SPF 30 even if you are going to be staying indoors. Your skin needs protection from the sun to prevent signs of ageing like wrinkles.