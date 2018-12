Dryness is a major skin concern during winters. This is because the skin loses moisture quickly during the cold season. Dry skin and lack of moisture are some of the major triggers of wrinkles, crow’s feet, sagging skin and other signs of ageing. Here are some tips you need to follow to ensure that your skin doesn’t suffer in winter.

1) Not using sunscreen: Some of us skip using sunscreen during winters because we think that there is less sunlight and we hence we don’t need the protection. But the fact is that regardless of the weather, we need to use sunscreens throughout the year. A good sunblock with sufficient SPF is essential. Also, you need to make sure to reapply your sunscreen every two to four hours. Another myth a lot of people commonly believe is that you don’t need to put the sunscreen if you are indoors throughout the day. Sun rays can penetrate even through the glass windows. If you skip sunscreen, you could get pigmentation, freckles and age spots.

2) Not moisturising enough: Your skin turns drier during this time of the year because of lack of moisture in the air. Ever noticed how your skin feels stretchy in winter? You need to use a good winter moisturiser or cold cream or facial oil to restore moisture back into your skin. Also, don’t forget to moisturise your skin at night with a night moisturiser. You need to ensure you have soft, smooth and supple skin throughout the day,

3) Not eating the right food: Winter makes you hungrier and we tend to reach out for comfort foods to satiate this hunger. Plus, the festive season brings with it a lot of unhealthy, sweet and deep fried goodies that can make the health of your skin go for a toss. Improper nutrition only increases your chances of ageing. A diet rich in antioxidants such as carotenoids, tocopherols, flavonoids, vitamins (A, C, D and E), omega-3-fatty acids, proteins will help you.

4) Not removing makeup: The cold weather can make you lazy and make you want to skip your skin care regimen. But do not skip removing makeup and washing your face. Not cleansing your skin properly can lead to blocked pores, acne, blemishes and age spots.