As you age, time leaves its mark on your face in the form of wrinkles, fine lines and the other signs of ageing. People try all sorts of treatments to look young and leave no stone unturned to get that youthful glow again. Many people consider going in for anti-ageing procedures like botox, plastic surgery or snail facials. Instead of this, you can just take a quick look in your kitchen. There are many easily available herbs that can work wonders. Here are some of the best herbs for your DIY anti-ageing face packs, which you can try during lockdown. Use this quarantine period to experiment and choose these chemical-free homemade packs. Take a look

Cinnamon

Cinnamon has long been used in Ayurveda for its healing properties. It is known for its anti-ageing benefits as it prevents collagen breakdown and loss of skin elasticity. According to experts, this herb also boosts collagen synthesis and helps in slowing down the signs of ageing.

Ingredients

1 tsp cinnamon powder

1 tbsp raw honey

How to

Mix the ingredients.

Apply and leave it on for 15 minutes.

Wash with lukewarm water.

Do this twice a week

Clove

Clove comes with a lot of health benefits as does the oil derived from it. This herb has forever been used in Ayurveda when it comes to treating ailments. It contains free radical scavenging properties and also has antioxidants that slow down the signs of ageing.

Ingredients

1 tbsp coconut oil

3-4 drops clove oil

How to

Cleanse your face and then mix the two oils.

Massage it all over your face and let it stay for half an hour.

Wash your face. You can do this twice a week.

Ginger

Ginger is loaded with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, which can slow down the process of ageing.

Ingredients

2 tbsp olive oil

4 tbsp brown sugar

1 tbsp grated ginger

How to

Clean your skin.

Mix all the ingredients.

Scrub your face with the mixture for 10 minutes in a circular motion.

Let it stay on for another 10 minutes.

Wash off with lukewarm water.

Oregano

This herb too helps in slowing down the ageing process. Yes, surprisingly oregano is a storehouse of antioxidants and flavonoids which delays the signs of ageing by preventing free radical damage. Ingredients

10 drops oregano essential oil

2 tbsp olive or coconut oil

How to