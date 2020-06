With the COVID-19 lockdown having us all locked up at home, many aspects of our lives have changed. There has been a see change in the way we work, shop and even care for ourselves. While working from home has extended the work hours of many of us due to various reasons, there is no denying that we are being able to save a lot of time on travel. If we are able to manage our time better as we get used to working from home, we will surely have some time for pampering ourselves too. Investing time in a regular beauty regimen is an important aspect of selfcare. It has become all the more crucial now as you don’t have access to your skincare essentials or salons. But don’t you worry. We help you take care of your beauty requirements in the times of lockdown with easily available summer fruits. Here are four anti-ageing face pack recipes you can prep at home. Also Read - Use this DIY anti-ageing serum and say goodbye to your wrinkles

Banana pack

Banana contains vitamins A, C, E, potassium, zinc and amino acid. These vitamins protect your skin against premature ageing, and help you fight free radicals. Amino acid, on the other hand, strengthens connective tissue and helps maintain skin elasticity and strength. You can apply this pack 2-3 times a week to get positive desired results.

How to

You need one ripe banana and 2-3 teaspoons of yogurt, honey, and rosewater.

Chop the bananas and smash them.

Add honey and rosewater to it.

Now, add yogurt and apply this mixture on your face and neck.

Wait for 20 minutes and allow the fruit face pack to dry.

Wash your face after the pack dries with cool water.

Papaya pack

Papaya is high in vitamins A, C and E and consists of a significant antioxidant value. This fruit pack will make your skin get tighter and brighter if you apply it regularly.

How to

Slice papaya in small pieces, smash them and make a paste.

You can add honey to it.

Apply this nutrition-dense papaya paste on your face and neck.

Keep it for 10 minutes. Once dried, rinse it off with warm water.

It will give you a moist, soft skin and a visible glow.

Pineapple pack

Pineapple significantly reduces the signs of ageing as it has phytochemicals and vitamin C. Since collagen production is accelerated by vitamin C, pineapple helps to get rid of the signs of ageing such as wrinkles and fine lines. You can use this pack 2 times a week for the desired results. For those who have extremely wrinkled skin it is recommended to use this pack every alternate day. This home remedy help you look younger and beautiful for sure.

How to

For this pack, all you need is a ripe pineapple.

Cut it into pieces, mash them and apply on your skin smoothly.

It will be better if you can take pineapple juice and apply it on your face using cotton.

Make sure you are using sufficient amount of juice and giving it the time to soak into your skin.

Rinse with water after it dries.

Apple pack

Apple is rich in antioxidants and vitamin A. This is what makes it extremely helpful for removing fine lines and wrinkles. It is one of the best homemade packs to be used when your face has excessive wrinkles. You can make use of this fruit pack daily to have the best results.

How to