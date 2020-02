Who doesn’t want younger looking skin? But maintaining a youthful look is not a one-day game. A beautiful, radiant and glowing skin is a result of healthy diet, regular exercise and skin care routine. You need to eat the right foods to help nourish the skin from the inside out. Here are three best anti-ageing juice and smoothie recipes which will keep your skin looking younger.

Super Green Antioxidant Juice

You need spinach, kale, grapes, apple and orange to prepare this juice. It will provide you with enough antioxidants to help reduce free radical damage caused by pollution, stress, sun and poor food choices. And what you get is firmer, clearer and more youthful skin.

Preparation: Blend all the items together and then drink it. You may choose the quantities of each item according to your taste.

Cleansing Juice

The ingredients you need to make this juice are carrot, apple and ginger. This juice will help your skin glow from the inside out by detoxifying, cleansing and nourishing the internal organs. Carrot is rich in vitamin A and antioxidants which protect the skin from sun damage. It also assists the liver in flushing out toxins from the body. Ginger is full of anti-inflammatory substances which aid in digestion. Ginger also contains chromium, magnesium and zinc which can help improve blood flow.

Preparation: Just blend all the ingredients together. You can drink it any time in the day, but it is particularly helpful in the evening.

Protein Smoothie

Add almond milk, rice milk, organic bio live yoghurt, blueberries, raspberries, banana and some protein powder in a mixer and blend them together.

Protein gives us stamina and energy. Protein also helps build and repair muscle, skin, and other body tissues, fight infection, balance body fluids, and carry oxygen through your body.

Almond milk is high in protein which can help the face appear toned and firm. The organic bio live natural yoghurt is good for your digestive system. Keeping your digestive system healthy is essential as a blocked digestive system can clog your skin. Adding a scoop of protein powder to the smoothie will give an extra protein boost. The berries will not only enhance flavour, but they are loaded with ingredients which can help fight wrinkles.