A lot has been said about the way workouts enhance our overall well-being. Starting from strengthening our muscles and keeping us in shape, to improving various crucial body functions, your exercise regimen does it all for you. The anti-ageing effects of workouts are also not unknown to us. But recent research suggests that your cardio workouts and high-intensity interval training sessions can be the secret behind your ageless look. According to the findings of this study, published in the European Heart Journal, cardio workouts such as running, swimming, or bicycling–and high-intensity interval training (HIIT) delayed the manifestations of ageing at the cellular level. So, what are you waiting for? Sweat it out in the gym and say no to Botox, silicone implants and other cosmetic surgeries. But before you hit the gym, know how your workouts can help you look young. Knowledge is power, they say. Sometimes, it can be a motivation too!

You get a glowing skin

Yes you do. If you start practising cardio workouts like running or jogging every day, you’ll notice an extra glow on your face. During a cardio workout, which is also known as aerobic exercise, you muscles use oxygen for generating energy. This process makes your skin glow instantly.

Your wrinkles vanish (almost!)

Exercising daily helps in maintaining healthy levels of cortisol, a stress hormone. When your cortisol levels increase, you are likely to develop wrinkles, and even a saggy skin. Workouts not only give you strong and flexible muscles, they keep your skin firm too.

You don’t experience hair loss

Exercising increases blood circulation and this may help you get thicker and longer hair. Your blood is filled with nutrients which regulate hair growth. Apart from it, working out is a big stress reliever which reduces hair fall and delays greying.

You may get toned breasts

Combining your HIIT sessions with a strength training regimen that includes weight lifting, can give you well-shaped firm breasts. They add to your ageless look for sure. Those dumbbells actually tone the muscles beneath your breast.

You become happy and look bright too

A daily exercise routine will boost the secretion of your happy hormone, endorphins. Happiness is closely linked with anti-ageing, suggests science. Apart from cardio workouts, you can also add a few yoga asanas to your routine. Their calming effect will have a reflection on your skin for sure. In fact, experts are of the opinion that your acne issues resolve, or at least reduce when you are stress-free and happy. The same theory applies to another dermatological issue, eczema.

Your skin cells remain well-nourished

Your blood flow increases while you exercise. The enhanced circulation carries extra oxygen and nutrients your skin cells and keep them in good health.

Your skin gets cleansed

Improved blood circulation debris and free radicals from your skin. This is what keeps your skin clean from inside and makes you look young too.

KEEP IN MIND

Avoid working out in harsh sunlight. Sun damage is a major cause of ageing and wrinkles. Early mornings or evenings could be the best time for working out. But if these time slots don’t suit you, you must exercise indoors.